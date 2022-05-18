We Need More 'Bling Empire' Episodes ASAP — Has Netflix Renewed the Series for Season 3?

As Distractify previously reported, Netflix renewed Bling Empire for a second season shortly after the first season dropped on the streamer, in January and March 2021, respectfully.

No judgment here if you've already binge-watched all eight episodes of Season 2 more than once already. Although Season 2 recently premiered on May 13, 2022, we're already dying to know if Netflix has renewed Bling Empire for a third season. Here's what we know.