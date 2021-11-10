Will There Be More Episodes of 'Catching Killers'?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 10 2021, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Over the course of four, 40-minute-long episodes, Netflix's Catching Killers sheds light on the frequently overlooked aspects of the work detectives like Dave Reichert and Fae Brooks carry out.
The true crime series takes viewers behind the scenes and draws attention to seemingly trivial details of the forensic process, like what an investigator feels when they first walk onto the scene of a harrowing crime. So, will there be a Season 2 of Catching Killers?
With just four, 40-minute-long episodes, Season 1 of 'Catching Killers' lends itself to speedy bingeing.
Season 1 of Catching Killers arrived on Netflix on Nov. 4, 2021, climbing to seventh place on the most-watched chart in less than a week. (It took Squid Game 28 days to reach 111 million fans, for the sake of context.)
Its insistence on approaching investigations from a broader angle and its meticulous attention to detail sets Catching Killers apart from other true crime classics on Netflix, like The Confession Tapes and I Am a Killer.
Netflix has yet to announce its decision to green-light Season 2 of 'Catching Killers.'
Catching Killers has already garnered favorable reviews from fans and critics alike. Netflix famously draws on audience data to put in series orders. The fact that Catching Killers landed on the most-watched chart a mere few days after the Season 1 premiere should be a promising sign.
The streaming giant tends to renew shows a few weeks after they become available. But Netflix has yet to share further details about its future plans for Catching Killers.
For the time being, fans of the show are best off digging up further details about the disturbing cases of the so-called "Green River Killer," around whom Season 1, Episode 1 revolves; the Manhunter, who is, technically, the titular character of Season 1, Episode 2; and the "Happy Face Killer," who is the subject of Season 1, Episodes 3 and 4.
The life and heinous activities of the dreaded serial killers spawned a range of movies and TV shows.
Take the Green River Killer (real name: Gary Ridgway), who served as the source of inspiration behind crime dramas like the 2019 Bundy and the Green River Killer and the 2008 TV mini-series, The Capture of the Green River Killer.
Likewise, Manhunter (aka Aileen Wuornos) became the subject of the Academy Award-winning Monster and documentaries like Aileen Wuornos: The Selling of a Serial Killer. Keith Hunter Jesperson, too, achieved considerable fame, inspiring TV movies like 2014's Happy Face Killer.
Catching Killers shifts the focus from the subjects toward the very process of the investigation, charting how the people working on each case lived through Ridgway and Jesperson's abhorrent crimes.
Arguably, one of the main strengths of Catching Killers is its ability to make high-profile cases truly jarring again by highlighting their microscopic and most evocative details.
Season 1 of Catching Killers is available on Netflix now.