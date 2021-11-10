Will There Be More Episodes of 'Catching Killers'?

Over the course of four, 40-minute-long episodes, Netflix's Catching Killers sheds light on the frequently overlooked aspects of the work detectives like Dave Reichert and Fae Brooks carry out.

The true crime series takes viewers behind the scenes and draws attention to seemingly trivial details of the forensic process, like what an investigator feels when they first walk onto the scene of a harrowing crime. So, will there be a Season 2 of Catching Killers?