The powers that be over at FBI: Most Wanted aren't wasting any time when it comes to giving fans more about Remy Scott. Even though Dylan McDermott's character has just come aboard the CBS procedural, TVLine reports that the April 26, 2022, episode will introduce two characters important to Agent Scott.

In Season 3, Episode 19, entitled "Whack Job," viewers will meet Remy's sister Claire (played by Rebecca Brooksher) as well as his mother. What do audiences need to know about Remy's mom, and who is the actress that plays her? Here are all the details about Betsy Scott and actress Catherine Wolf.