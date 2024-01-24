Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Charles Osgood's Wife Was By His Side For Over 50 Years Charles Osgood passed away at age 91. He was married to the same woman for over 50 years. Read on for details about Jean Osgood and their family. By Melissa Willets Jan. 24 2024, Updated 10:55 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Anyone who watched CBS News or turned on a radio over the past several decades saw or heard Charles Osgood. The longtime commentator died on Jan. 23, 2024 and is survived by his wife of over half a century.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Charles Osgood's wife? Did they have any kids together? And what was the legendary newsman's cause of death? Read on for all the details, starting with how Charles felt about his partner since 1973, Jean.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Charles Osgood's wife?

According to The U.S. Sun, Charles married his wife Jean in 1973 after a divorce. She ironically shared that when he first asked her out, she said "no."

However, they would go on to enjoy a beautiful life together that included a home in the south of France, about which Jean told CBS News in 2016, “It’s very seductive here. It also encourages you to be a bit lazy.” She also shared about the couple's enviable lifestyle at the time, "You tend to get up late, and eat too much and drink too much!”

Article continues below advertisement

Jean was reportedly by her husband's side no matter what, including when he sadly passed away at his New Jersey home early in 2024. Meanwhile, the couple shared five kids together — and grandchildren as well.

Charles and Jean Osgood started having kids shortly after they married.

Upon saying "I do" in the early '70s, Charles and Jean quickly built their family. Their firstborn, Kathleen, was born in 1974. Winston followed in 1975, and just two years after that, Annee arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

Their two youngest, Emily and Jamie, were born in 1979 and 1983 respectively. Judging by the 2016 CBS News interview, it seems like the large family greatly enjoyed one another's company. When asked, “Was there one piece of advice that your dad gave you guys that really stuck with you?” Jamie joked that their father encouraged them to eat more ice cream — in other words, to enjoy life.

The kids also claim their dad made the best pancakes, and knew how to embarrass them as teenagers. “Your dad is sitting around in his robe playing the banjo? Definitely not cool when you’re 12 or 13!” Annee proclaimed in the interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Our beloved former ‘Sunday Morning” host, colleague and friend, award-winning journalist Charles Osgood, has passed away at age 91. During a career that spanned nearly 50 years, Osgood worked on virtually every broadcast within CBS News. Here’s a look back at his storied career. pic.twitter.com/KwgsYaMxK1 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 23, 2024

What was Charles Osgood's cause of death?

The radio and TV alum, who is best known for anchoring Sunday Morning for over 20 years, died due to dementia. His family released a statement about his passing that said in par, "Charlie absolutely loved being part of the Sunday Morning community." "We'll miss him terribly," the statement continued. "But there is comfort in knowing his life was charmed, in large part thanks to you."

Article continues below advertisement

Jill and I were saddened to hear of the passing of Charles Osgood, an award-winning journalist whose presence warmed the homes of millions of Americans over his nearly 50-year career.



Our thoughts are with Jean, his wife of 50 years; his five children; and his CBS News family. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 24, 2024

CBS News also shared a touching tribute to the commentator, as did President Joe Biden, writing, "Our beloved former Sunday Morning host, colleague, and friend, award-winning journalist Charles Osgood, has passed away at age 91. During a career that spanned nearly 50 years, Osgood worked on virtually every broadcast within CBS News."