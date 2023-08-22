Home > Television What Happened to Vlad Duthiers on 'CBS This Morning'? Fans Wonder If He'll Return Viewers are wondering what happened to Vlad on 'CBS This Morning' after the anchor's extended absence in August 2023. Here's the 4-1-1. By Melissa Willets Aug. 22 2023, Published 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Many viewers were thrilled in March 2023 when Vlad Duthiers was promoted to the role of featured host on CBS This Morning. But as of August 2023, we aren't seeing as much of the rising star while we sip our morning coffee.

So, what happened to Vlad on CBS This Morning? Is he coming back to the news program anytime soon? Errol Barnett has been filling in for him. Read on for details about Vlad's whereabouts, and when we might see his smiling face back on our TV screens.

What happened to Vlad on 'CBS This Morning'? Life and love happened!

Vlad and his wife Marian Wang welcomed their first child in February, just a month before his promotion on the morning show on CBS. The little girl, named Céline Mari WeiZhen Wang-Duthiers, is behind the reason fans are missing Vlad of late.

Even though baby Céline was born six months ago, it seems that August was the right time for Vlad and his adorable family to embark on an extended vacation to Anguilla, which will also constitute the newsman's paternity leave.

So, how long will Vlad be (deservedly) basking in the sun with Marian and his smiley daughter? In the comments section of an Instagram post shared from the jaw-dropping locale where the anchor is enjoying time away from the news desk, Vlad shared, "I’ll see you next month after Labor Day!"

Vlad took a very short paternity leave when his daughter was born.

Vlad seemingly kicked off his leave of absence in early August, having tagged a post #paternityleave on Aug. 9, 2023. For the past few weeks, he has shared envy-inducing photos as he soaks up the sun and family time in Anguilla.

We don't know exactly how long the family will remain on vacation. An Instagram Story update shared they had checked out of the Cap Juluca hotel in Anguilla.

Vlad could be heading back to New York, but either way, as his comment on his post indicated, it doesn't look like he will be back at work until early September.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Vlad has taken time off from CBS in the wake of welcoming his little girl. He also spent a few short weeks with Marian and Céline right after her February birth.

"I'm still gobsmacked at how beautiful our daughter is," the proud dad gushed upon his quick return to work following her birth. Vlad admitted that he didn't want to leave to come back to work. "It's a good thing I love my job and I love y'all," he joked about forcing himself to say goodbye to his precious family that morning.