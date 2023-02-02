Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images TikTok Is Loving Morgan Wallen's "Chasin' You," but Why? By Chris Barilla Feb. 2 2023, Published 1:44 p.m. ET

There really isn't a day that goes by where TikTok doesn't latch on to a new trend. The ever-popular video-sharing application is the breeding ground for virtually everything new and viral on the internet nowadays, including funny clips, music, tips, tricks, and online sayings.

In the music department, it seems as though users are particularly fond of Morgan Wallen's song "Chasin' You" as of late. So, why did "Chasin' You" become a TikTok song? Let's take a look at how Morgan's track is being used on the platform.

Why did Morgan Wallen's "Chasin' You" go viral on TikTok?

Morgan is at the top of the country music game right now, but the reason behind "Chasin' You" going viral on TikTok doesn't have to do with clever promotion by the artist himself. Instead, the trend seems to have originated with user @aniela.official, who created a dance routine to accompany the song.

In this video, Aniela can be seen dancing while watching Morgan perform "Chasin' You" live in concert. The clip has already racked up millions of likes and impressions, and it appears as though Aniela's dance has caught on with TikTok as a whole. Like many other songs that blow up on the platform, "Chasin' You" was given a sped-up treatment and has since garnered more than 100 million views and counting across all of the videos in which the song was utilized.

The dance is relatively simple: When Morgan sings "Chasin' You," the goal is to imitate a person chasing someone by running in place, followed by a hand gesture indicating drinking during the line "like a shot of whiskey," and concluded with moving both hands in a circle and rotating one's hips to the line "burnin' goin' down." Naturally, plenty of others hopped on the trend after Aniela made it popular.

For those who don't know, Morgan released "Chasin' You" back in 2018 as a part of his album "If I Know Me." Written alongside Jamie Moore and Craig Wiseman, "Chasin' You" was a huge success for Morgan when it came out. It was the star's third consecutive number-one hit record on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, number two on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, per Wikipedia.