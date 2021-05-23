Photographer Chi Modu, Who Snapped Iconic Pics of Biggie and Tupac, Dead at 54

According to NJ.com, Chi was born in Nigeria but grew up in New Jersey, attending Lawrenceville School in Lawrence Township, N.J., and studying economics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J.

Chi developed a passion for photography during his time at Rutgers and went on to study photojournalism at the International Center of Photography in New York City. After a stint at the Amsterdam News, Chi got a job snapping photos of music stars for The Source in the 1990s, and his images graced more than 30 issues of the magazine.