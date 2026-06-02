Clint Eastwood’s Son Retirement Confirms Retirement at 95 Years Old "I have many fond memories of working with him." By Alisan Duran Published June 2 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

After spending more than seven decades in Hollywood, Clint Eastwood may finally be calling it a career. The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker celebrated his 96th birthday on May 31, but recent comments from a family member have sparked new discussion about whether one of the industry's most enduring stars has officially stepped away from acting and directing.

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Clint has remained active far longer than many of his contemporaries, continuing to make films well into his nineties. Now, fans are wondering whether his latest project may have quietly marked the end of an era.

Source: MEGA

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Clint Eastwood retirement appears to have been confirmed by his son.

Speculation about Clint's future picked up after comments made by his son, musician and composer Kyle Eastwood, during a concert in France. According to a report from The Independent, Kyle reflected on working alongside his father over the years and referred to him as retired while speaking to the audience.

"I have many fond memories of working with him," Kyle said. "Now he's retired, he's 95 years old. But I was very lucky to be able to work with him on quite a few films. It was a great experience for me."

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Over the course of his career, Clint built one of Hollywood's most impressive résumés. After rising to fame in the 1960s through Rawhide and Sergio Leone's Dollars trilogy, he became one of the rare performers to achieve equal success behind the camera. His directing credits include Unforgiven, Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River, Changeling, American Sniper, and The Mule. Along the way, he won four Academy Awards and earned a reputation for delivering films on time and under budget.

Source: MEGA

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What was Clint Eastwood's last movie?

If Clint has officially retired, his final projects have already been released. His last acting role came in the 2021 drama Cry Macho, which he also directed. In the film, Clint played a former rodeo star tasked with bringing a teenager home from Mexico.

As a director, Clint's most recent film was Juror No. 2, a legal thriller released in 2024 starring Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. The film received strong reviews from critics and audiences, with many praising it as a fitting final chapter in the legendary actor's directing career. While Juror No. 2 did not become a major box office success, many viewers viewed it as another example of Clint's ability to tell compelling stories late in his career.