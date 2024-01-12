Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Colleen Ballinger Revealed That She Lost out a Broadway Show in 2023 — Can You Guess Why? Singer and influencer Colleen Ballinger revealed in a 2024 vlog entry that she had landed a Broadway role in 2023 only to be removed from the show. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Jan. 12 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Colleen Vlogs

In case you missed it, Colleen Ballinger is back. The popular singer and YouTuber made quite the splash during the summer of 2023 after several troubling allegations were made against her. Several people came forward claiming that she had inappropriate online interactions with them when they were minors and even accused her of grooming. Colleen received immediate backlash over these claims as others came forward accusing her of racial misconduct on the set of her Netflix show, Haters Back Off.

In response to these allegations, Colleen posted a video in which she plays the ukulele while trying to deflect many of the statements made against her. The 10-minute video was widely criticized for making light of the situation as Colleen failed to directly address any of the controversies surrounding her reputation. Despite this, she has seemingly returned to blogging on a regular basis. However, the backlash over the summer cost her a role on Broadway, as she revealed in the early days of 2024.

Source: getty images Colleen Ballinger as Miranda Sings

Colleen Ballinger was pulled from an unnamed Broadway project. You can guess why.

After posting a more succinct apology video in November 2023, Colleen began vlogging regularly again after a months-long hiatus. In her Jan. 10, 2024 entry, she touched upon an audition for an unnamed Broadway show she had prior to the emergence of her allegations. She even built up to the audition in several vlog entries beforehand.

In her 2024 video, she addressed several fan comments asking her about the audition. According to her, the audition "went really well" and she had even landed the role at the time. This is hardly a surprise, considering she had previously appeared on Broadway in 2019 when she was featured in Waitress. Colleen had rehearsal dates set for her latest show and was primed to get started with the show. However, she was removed from the show amid her tumultuous 2023 summer.

"I lost that opportunity right after a story came out about me that was just completely made up," Colleen stated in her vlog, no doubt referring to the grooming allegations made against her. Though she has admitted that the topics are still "sensitive" for her, she has attempted to move on from the ordeal.

Interestingly enough, netizens in the comments section of her video have been supportive of her recent endeavors and have not engaged with her with regard to the controversies. One person wrote, "Thank you for sharing about the audition. It's okay in this business to have setbacks. I hope this doesn't stop you from auditioning in the future."