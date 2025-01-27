‘Today’ Co-Anchor Craig Melvin Discussed His Parents’ Past Struggles in His 2021 Book Craig once said his mother, Betty Jo Melvin, "played the role of Mom AND Pops" during his childhood. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 27 2025, 5:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@craigmelvin/NBC

In January 2025, news broadcaster Craig Melvin reached a major stride in his journalism career. After spending a decade on The Today Show as a co-anchor on Weekend Today and, later, Today Third Hour, Craig booked the coveted role of the co-anchor of Today for the 7 and 8 a.m. hours. The position made him Hoda Kotb's successor after the host decided to step down from her role in 2024.

Craig taking over as "the new Hoda" was a decision that was well-received by the show's staff, including Hoda's former longtime co-host, Savannah Guthrie. The anchor's popularity likely has to do with his humble personality and strong work ethic. Throughout his career, Craig has often credited his parents for helping him become the powerhouse he is today. Here's the rundown on the Today co-host's parents.

Who are Craig Melvin's parents?

Craig was born Craig Delano Melvin in on May 20, 1979 in Columbia, S.C. He was born to parents Betty Jo and Lawrence Melvin. Betty Jo and Melvin were married during the former MSNBC anchor's childhood, but their family had a tumultuous private life. In June 2021, Today reported that Craig wrote a book about his childhood upbringing called POPS: Learning to be a Son and a Father. The book discusses Lawrence's past addictions to alcohol and other substances.

Craig shared in the book that his father's alcoholism and graveyard shift schedule caused him to be an absentee father for most of his childhood. He said he was often teased due to his father's absence, with his former classmates nicknaming him "Ghost," which he admitted "really bugged me."

Fortunately, Craig's father got sober in his 60s and rekindled his relationship with his son. In 2021, Craig praised him for being the perfect "Pop Pop" to his children with wife Lindsay Czarniak — Delano and Sybil — which is something he never expected to see in his lifetime.

"We go to my son’s soccer game and he’s on the sidelines, he gets to see a goal scored,” Craig said. “He’s out in the driveway shooting hoops with Del in 90 degree heat, for hours on end. I’m looking at the guy and I’m thinking, ‘Who are you?!’

The reporter also stated that, while he was more than happy for his father and his accomplishments, he has also made sure to acknowledge his mother for shaping him into who he came to be. While promoting his book about his father, Craig admitted it seemed unfair to write about a book for his father without celebrating his mother raising him mostly as a single mom.

"The reality is, for most of my life, she played the role of Mom AND Pops,” he shared. “And here, I wrote 200-plus pages celebrating fatherhood and celebrating my dad climbing this mountain. And the reality is, I would not be where I am professionally and personally had it not been for my mother."

“It was a little difficult because I know how much she sacrificed for us, for our family,” he continued. "And here I go writing a tribute book to my father celebrating his three or four good years. And the reality is she has given me 40-plus great years. And I struggle with that."

Does Craig Melvin have any siblings?

Craig's greatness clearly comes from him being a middle child (I may be slightly biased as a middle myself). The co-anchor is the middle of three brothers. He has a younger brother named Ryan, who seemingly lives a private life. Craig also had an older half-brother named Lawrence. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Lawrence was a reverend who died in 2020 of colon cancer at the age of 44.

Like his parents, Craig's siblings are proud of his accomplishments. In January 2025, his brother, Ryan, surprised him by attending his first 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Today appearance. During the segment, the family reflected on how hard the reporter worked to get to his position and shared that he was more than deserving of the role.