Need a Boost? Here Are 25 Empowering Daily Affirmations for Women to Follow

Need a Boost? Here Are 25 Empowering Daily Affirmations for Women to FollowBy Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 7 2022, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Don't worry, you're not alone — all women have days where they're feeling low on energy, or things are constantly going wrong. Maybe you woke up and weren't too pleased with your appearance, or you can't get any work done with various distractions surrounding you. Or, you know, there's no one specific thing wrong, but you don't feel up for anything.
If the problems aren't facing you head-on, it can be challenging to turn the day around and fix your mood; however, positive daily affirmations are a great place to start! If you're up for the task, check out 25 of the most empowering daily affirmations for women below, and let us know what you think!
Here are 25 daily affirmations for all women to embrace!
1. "I love and appreciate myself. I am who I am and I love myself."
2. "I am confident."
3. "I am at peace with my body and accept it as it is. It was created to do amazing things."
4. "I am grateful for this wonderful day and the endless possibilities it has to offer."
5. "I am intelligent."
6. "I am attractive just as I am. I am so beautiful."
7. "I am qualified to be where I am."
8. "I will not criticize myself. I will accept myself for who I am and for what I have become."
9. "I am purposeful."
10. "I matter to the world."
11. "I will not compare myself to anyone else because everyone is on their own personal journey."
12. "I am proud of myself."
13. "I welcome all challenges and opportunities that I am facing today and I choose to learn and grow from them."
14. "I reach any goal I set my mind to. If I dream it, I can do it. No goal is out of reach."
15. "I know something great is in store for me today and every day."
16. "I am better than I was at this point last year, and I am becoming better and better with each passing day."
17. "You’re doing a good job."
18. "Every hardship I go through will make me better for the future. The hardships help prepare me and harden me. I can do greater things because of these hardships."
19. "I know what I want and I know I deserve it."
20. "What I have done today was the best I was able to do today. And for that, I am thankful."
22. "Hey, Queen! Girl, you have done it again, constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I’m surprised but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud, and I love you." — Michelle Obama.
23. "I am never alone, for I am always surrounded by love."
24. "My life is a gift and I appreciate everything I have."
25. "I am more than enough. Anyone who says otherwise is wrong."