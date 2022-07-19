'Dead by Daylight' Has a New Collab With 'Attack on Titan' — Here's When You Can Get in on It
If you're still impatient while waiting for the last episodes of Attack on Titan: The Final Season, then Dead by Daylight has something to tide you over. The popular survival horror game is known for making many crossovers with other franchises that feature terrifying monsters. They've featured costumes and creatures from the likes of Stranger Things, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil, just to name a few. Now they're heading right into anime territory.
As one of the most popular anime of the last 10 years, Attack on Titan is known for its stellar animation, memorable theme songs, and of course, its large cast of terrifying giant monsters that seek to destroy and/or consume humans. That makes it perfect for a game like Dead by Daylight. What's part of this new collab? More importantly, when is the release date for the event? Here's everything you need to know about the Dead by Daylight X Attack on Titan crossover.
When is the release date for the 'Dead by Daylight' X 'Attack on Titan' crossover?
If you're an AoT superfan who wants to nab the new skins and Charms, the collab officially kicks off on July 19. You read that right. You can check out the new event right now and purchase the costumes via the in-game shop. Hopefully, this will tide you over until the anime's epic conclusion in 2023.
How does the game work?
This "asymmetric" online game is best known for its one-versus-four online matches. One player takes control of a savage killer with special abilities who must travel across a large map to kill the other players. The remaining four players control survivors who must find ways to escape the monster without being killed. The game features several playable survivors, many of whom hail from other franchises. Similarly, the large list of killers is comprised of famous movie and TV monsters.
For the Attack on Titan collab, there aren't necessarily any new survivors or killers to play as. Instead, the event features rare skins based on the iconic characters from the anime.
An official blog post reads from the dev team reads, "While creating this Collection, it was important that the chosen Dead by Daylight survivors accurately reflected their Attack on Titan counterparts in ways beyond aesthetic similarities."
As such, the team went to great lengths to design the costumes.
Many preexisting Survivor characters have brand new show-accurate costumes. Dwight Fairfield can dress in Eren Yeager's uniform. Yui Kimura has a Mikasa costume. Jake Park has a costume based on Levi.
As for the killers, the Oni character can put on a skin for the Armored Titan and the Spirit has a skin based on the War Hammer Titan. The collab features several more costumes, and purchasing them in the in-game shop nets you new Charms based on the series.
Dead by Daylight is available on all major gaming platforms.