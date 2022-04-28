365 Days Part 2, or 365 Days: This Day, kicks off with a miraculous resurrection in which Laura seamlessly comes back to life after almost getting killed (Remember, 365 Days ends with a tunnel scene, which nearly marked the very end of Laura's plot line).

365 Days: This Day operates with a similar logic. At the end of the movie, Laura is shot during a five-way shootout scene, with Massimo crying crocodile tears over her near-cold body.