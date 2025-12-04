Kandi Burruss Reportedly Caught Estranged Husband Todd Tucker “Talking To Other Women” The former 'RHOA' couple separated in July 2025 after 11 years of marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 4 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and, quite frankly, Kandi Burruss in general, were heartbroken to see a significant part of her life had changed forever. In November 2025, she announced that she and her husband, Todd Tucker, were divorcing after 11 years of marriage and 14 years together.

"After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce," Kandi shared with People on Nov. 21. "This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect. Since opening up about her divorce, new details from their divorce proceedings suggest that Todd may have stepped out of his and Kandi's marriage. Here's the scoop.

Did Todd Tucker cheat on Kandi Burruss?

In December 2025, just two weeks after Kandi confirmed her and Todd's split, new allegations surfaced regarding him being unfaithful to Kandi. According to a source obtained by People, the producer was secretly talking to other women behind his wife's back. "Kandi and Todd had been having marriage troubles for a while now," the insider dished. "Kandi was not happy because she found out that Todd had been talking to other women behind her back. She had no idea.”

At this time, neither Kandi nor Todd has addressed any cheating allegations. However, according to their divorce case documents, he is pursuing primary custody of their two children, Ace and Blaze. Todd stated in court that Kandi's work demands and schedule were the reasons he was seeking full custody. He is also challenging the enforceability of their prenuptial agreement and opening the door to asset division.

Rumors swirled that former 'RHOA' friend Fatum Alford was involved with Kandi and Todd.

As Kandi and Todd have shared on RHOA, the couple, who wed in 2014, have had a history of bringing other women into their bedroom. However, the digital streets have suggested that someone within their inner circle became a bit too close. Amid their separation, footage began circulating online of Kandi and Todd on vacation with Fatum Alford. Bravo fans will recall Fatum was friends with Sheree Whitfield and appeared in several Season 14 episodes.

Was Kenya referring to Fatum being Kandi’s vacation partner? 👀 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/fcInqE665L — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) November 22, 2025

Over time, Kandi and Fatum appeared close, with her traveling to Dubai with her, Todd, and their kids. After their separation, some wondered if there was more to their closeness. However, after catching wind of the chatter, Fatum reportedly responded to a DM from a fan and denied being involved with the couple, stating people were "in my DMs" being nosy as well.

Fatum denies that she was sleeping with Kandi or Todd. (Not my text btw) #RHOA pic.twitter.com/W7eyFnV8Zl — Fatum News (@BotchedLabLaser) November 22, 2025

Kandi Burruss opened up about feeling "inner stress and sadness" due to her divorce.

While Kandi hasn't addressed Todd's cheating allegations, the somewhat private star got candid about her emotions. In a December 2025 Instagram post, she showed photos of her throughout the last year and revealed she was struggling internally.

"This is what I look like when I’m going through something," Kandi wrote. "I show up for my family, I show up for my friends, I show up to handle my business, & I show up with a smile all while on the inside I’m emotionally broken. In every pic of this video I was internally dealing with something life changing that most of the people in the pics with me had no clue of my inner stress & sadness."

"This is not being fake," she continued. "This is just how I deal with things. I internalize and deal with it alone. I am the poster child for the saying “check on your strong friend because you never know what they are going through”. I normally don’t like to share stuff like this but I was listening to this old song that I wrote years ago & felt like it perfectly described how I feel."