How the Net Worth of the 'Diesel Brothers' Measures up Against Their Legal Trouble Has legal woes caused the cast of 'Diesel Brothers' to struggle financially? By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 16 2025, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Discovery

When David “Heavy D” Sparks was arrested in early October 2025, fans of Diesel Brothers were caught off guard. The charge? Failing to pay fines tied to a long legal battle over emissions violations, per The Independent. The moment his mugshot hit the news, however, the bigger question wasn’t just about the Clean Air Act. It was about money.

Article continues below advertisement

If Heavy D and his co-stars are as successful as their online presence suggests, how did it get to this point? Couldn’t he afford to pay? Was there more going on behind the scenes? That’s when curiosity around the net worth of the Diesel Brothers cast spiked. Suddenly, everyone wanted to know how wealthy these guys were and how their legal woes affected their wallets.

Article continues below advertisement

The net worth of the cast of ‘Diesel Brothers’ is hard to pin down.

Pinning down the net worth of the various cast members of Diesel Brothers isn’t easy. Despite a massive fanbase, spin-off businesses, and a lengthy reality TV series on Discovery Channel, the cast has kept most of their financial details private. Unlike other reality TV stars, they’ve never made the Forbes list or sat down for tell-all interviews about their earnings. That, however, hasn’t stop fans from making their own guesses.

CarTVShows.com offers some of the only breakdowns available — and while the figures are unofficial, they’re widely cited. According to the site, Heavy D is estimated to be worth around $2 million. His income is believed to come largely from his business Sparks Motors as well as other brand-related deals. Diesel Dave Kiley, his bearded co-star and longtime friend, reportedly sits around $1.8 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Other familiar faces on the show, like Keaton “The Muscle” Hoskins and Josh “Red Beard” Stuart, are estimated in the $500,000 to $1 million range. Most of their income appears to come from appearances, merchandise, YouTube content, and off-camera business ventures tied to auto customization and marketing.

Source: Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

At first glance, those numbers seem like plenty. But, net worth doesn’t equal liquid cash. For entrepreneurs like the cast of the Diesel Brothers, most of that value is likely tied up in trucks, tools, property, inventory, and brand equity. So, when court-ordered fines come due — like the $843,000 judgment against Heavy D and his partners — the IRS doesn’t accept horsepower as payment.

That’s part of why the arrest struck a nerve. To fans, it looked like a contradiction: wealthy public figures ignoring court orders. In reality, it may have come down to business complications, poor legal strategy, or just stubborn refusal. Either way, the numbers only tell part of the story.

Article continues below advertisement

Altogether, the core Diesel Brothers cast is estimated to be worth between $5.8 and $6 million. Of course, that’s just on paper — legal costs, business expenses, and court fines could significantly affect how much of that is actually accessible.

Source: Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

The ‘Diesel Brothers’ fell into an expensive pattern that involved one lawsuit after another.

The lawsuit that triggered Heavy D’s arrest is just the most visible chapter in a legal saga that dates back almost a decade. It began in 2016, when Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment sued Heavy D and his team for allegedly selling and promoting aftermarket truck parts that disabled emissions controls — a direct violation of the Clean Air Act.

In 2020, a federal judge ordered Heavy D and his associates to pay over $843,000 in penalties. The case drew national attention, especially as the show’s popularity clashed with growing concerns over air quality and diesel pollution. According to KSL.com, the group has violated air pollution laws hundreds of times.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a video Heavy D uploaded to YouTube following his arrest, he was not put behind bars for failure to pay fines despite all the headlines making the rounds. Heavy D claims that he’s willingly paid his due. Instead, he blames a “paperwork dispute” and “circus over attorney fees” as the ultimate reasons why he landed behind bars.