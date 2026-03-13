Do Mel and Jack Adopt Marley’s Baby in ‘Virgin River’: Season 7 Finale Questions Answered The Season 7 finale of Virgin River left fans with plenty to talk about, including Mel and Jack’s long-awaited journey to parenthood. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 13 2026, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major character and plot spoilers for Season 7 of Virgin River. If you’ve been watching Netflix’s Virgin River for a while, then you already know Mel and Jack’s path to parenthood hasn’t exactly been smooth. Over the years, the couple has faced heartbreak, loss, and plenty of uncertainty. As Season 7 came to a close, Netflix subscribers were heavily rooting for the couple to finally get their happy ending.

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The Season 7 Finale was definitely an emotional one with a lot to unpack. After everything that unfolds — especially with Marley’s pregnancy — viewers were left with many questions. One big question, however, was simple: Do Mel and Jack adopt Marley’s baby in Virgin River? Fortunately, Season 7 does come to an end with this question, as well as several other burning questions getting answered. Keep reading as we recap exactly what happened.

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Do Mel and Jack adopt Marley’s baby in 'Virgin River'?

Fans can rejoice in knowing that by the end of Season 7, Mel and Jack do adopt Marley’s baby. This emotional storyline begins earlier when Mel starts treating Marley during her pregnancy. Marley originally planned to place the baby for adoption. Unfortunately, the situation quickly becomes more complicated than anyone expected.

The couple who were supposed to adopt the baby backs out, and not long after that, Marley’s ex-boyfriend suddenly reappears, hoping to reconnect. For a while, it’s unclear what Marley will ultimately decide. In the end, though, Marley chooses Mel and Jack to raise her baby. As she explains to them, the decision simply feels like the right one — and that it was “meant to be.”

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For longtime viewers, the moment carries extra weight. After everything Mel and Jack have been through together — including the miscarriage that nearly shattered them — the possibility of becoming parents again feels incredibly meaningful.

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What happens to Mel and Jack’s baby in the Season 7 finale?

Of course, because this is Virgin River, the story doesn’t come without a little drama. During the town’s Founder’s Day celebration, Marley suddenly begins experiencing alarming symptoms. What starts as a joyful event quickly turns into a stressful situation as everyone realizes the baby may need specialized medical care.

That leads Marley, Mel, and Jack to Los Angeles, where doctors discover the baby has a heart condition that requires treatment from a specialist. And, in a twist that feels very on-brand for the show, the doctor who can help turns out to be someone Mel knows well: her former coworker and ex-boyfriend, Eli. The finale ends on an emotional note as Mel helps coach Marley through the delivery. Shortly after the baby is born, he’s rushed to the NICU for treatment, leaving both families hopeful but understandably anxious.

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For fans who have watched Mel dream about motherhood since the beginning of the series, the moment feels like a long time coming. Speaking about the intense and emotional scene to Netflix’s Tudum, Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel) admitted she was just as excited as fans to see her character step into motherhood. “I’m hoping that at some point, they get to some kind of normalcy, but I am excited to see Mel as a mother. I think we’ve anticipated that moment for far too long,” she said.

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Who dies in 'Virgin River' Season 7?

Season 7 wastes no time delivering one of its biggest shocks. Within the first few minutes of the season, viewers learn that Calvin has died. At first, suspicion falls on Charmaine, especially given her complicated history with him. As the story unfolds, however, it becomes clear that someone else is responsible.

Brie and Mike eventually discover that Charmaine’s former boss is the one behind the shooting. The situation becomes even more intense when it’s revealed that he kidnapped Charmaine and held her captive. It’s one of the season’s darker storylines and adds a bit of mystery to an otherwise emotional chapter of the show. “What [Charmaine] has gone through in seven seasons and six months of story time is remarkable,” showrunner Patrick Sean Smith tells Netflix’s Tudum.

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Do Brie and Brady get back together?

By the time Season 7 comes to an end, Brie and Brady do find their way back to each other. Their relationship has had plenty of ups and downs, especially after Brie cheated on Mike with Brady earlier in the series. Even so, their connection has always lingered in the background. After spending time apart and figuring out what they really want, the two reunite in the finale. This time around, the relationship feels a little more grounded as both characters try to accept each other for who they are now.

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Does Brady survive the motorcycle crash?

Just when the finale seems like it might end on a hopeful note, Virgin River throws in one last cliffhanger. In the final moments of the episode, Brady is involved in a serious motorcycle accident. The show cuts between Mel and Jack’s emotional moment welcoming their son and the aftermath of Brady’s crash.

Unfortunately, viewers don’t get a clear answer about Brady’s fate. That storyline will likely carry over into Season 8, leaving fans with one more big question heading into the next chapter. Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith did confirm while speaking to Netflix’s Tudum that whether Brady survived the motorcycle crash would be revealed in Season 8.

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