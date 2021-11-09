Rodney Is America's Sweetheart on 'The Bachelorette' — Does He Win? (SPOILERS)By Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 9 2021, Published 2:51 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette features quite a few guys who don't seem to be here for the right reasons. But Rodney Mathews is not one of them. In fact, he's America's Sweetheart as far as fans are concerned. And as everyone roots for him to make it far, some wonder if he has what it takes to actually win this thing and get that final rose.
Rodney stood out in the Season 18 premiere when he showed up in an apple costume. Since Michelle is a teacher, it totally fit the theme of the season. Luckily, there was more to Rodney than the hope of being the apple of Michelle's eye.
He proved right away that he was here for the right reasons and he wanted to get to know Michelle on a real level. Now, viewers want only the best for him.
Does Rodney win 'The Bachelorette'?
According to Reality Steve, Rodney doesn't win The Bachelorette. While it would be the perfect end to a dramatic season, he doesn't get the chance to get down on one knee for her.
Instead, Nayte Olukoya proposes to Michelle and they live happily ever after (for now), according to spoilers. That doesn't mean we've seen the last of Rodney, though. There's always Bachelor in Paradise in 2022.
Rodney is almost too genuine for Bachelor Nation.
Rodney's genuine nature and ability to stay out of drama are what fans look for in contestants. Even when some of the other guys confront Jamie Skaar about starting drama and causing trouble with Michelle, Rodney stays out of it. Maybe viewers live for the drama of Bachelor Nation, but Rodney seems so untainted by all of it.
And on top of that, he has a connection with Michelle. His Instagram doesn't even seem like that of a typical Bachelorette contestant. Rodney has just over 6,000 followers (a minuscule amount, where fans are concerned) and he hasn't been sucked into the world of schilling influencer products online.
'Bachelorette' fans are rooting for Rodney.
Even though Rodney reportedly doesn't win The Bachelorette or make it to the final two, fans still want to see him go far. Plenty have tweeted about how much they want Michelle to choose him.
One fan tweeted that Rodney is "underrated and so sweet." Another wrote, "This is based on pretty much zero information but I'd trust Rodney with my life."
Rodney could be tapped for a future season of 'The Bachelor.'
Ahead of The Bachelorette's Season 18 finale, one of Michelle's contestants, Clayton Echard, was announced as the Season 26 Bachelor lead. Even so, Rodney could star in a future season. Or, the Bachelor gods will smile down on him and he'll be picked for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.
Rodney was definitely an early fan favorite in Season 18 of The Bachelorette. If the Reality Steve spoilers are right, he won't last the entire season. And one thing that's for sure is fans won't be ready to say goodbye to Rodney when Michelle eliminates him.
Watch The Bachelorette on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.