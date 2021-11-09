Rodney Is America's Sweetheart on 'The Bachelorette' — Does He Win? (SPOILERS)

Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette features quite a few guys who don't seem to be here for the right reasons. But Rodney Mathews is not one of them. In fact, he's America's Sweetheart as far as fans are concerned. And as everyone roots for him to make it far, some wonder if he has what it takes to actually win this thing and get that final rose.

Rodney stood out in the Season 18 premiere when he showed up in an apple costume. Since Michelle is a teacher, it totally fit the theme of the season. Luckily, there was more to Rodney than the hope of being the apple of Michelle's eye.

He proved right away that he was here for the right reasons and he wanted to get to know Michelle on a real level. Now, viewers want only the best for him.