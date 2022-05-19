Does Newcomer Trevor Win 'The Circle' Season 4 With His Catfish Identity Imani?By Katherine Stinson
May. 18 2022, Published 10:42 p.m. ET
Is the second time a charm? Trevor St. Agathe joined The Circle late in the game in Season 4, but he has technically been a part of the process before. His wife DeLeesa won Season 2 of The Circle by catfishing the other contestants as Trevor.
Wouldn't it be ironic if the real Trevor wins Season 4 the exact same way?
Just like DeLeesa, Trevor decided to enter Season 4 with a catfish persona. He told Distractify that this was due to a bet with his wife to see if he could do better as a catfish.
Obviously, he couldn't use his wife as the catfish, so he decided to use DeLeesa's friend Imani as his profile picture to interact with his fellow contestants. Does Trevor win his bet with DeLeesa on Season 4 of The Circle?
Does Trevor/Imani win 'The Circle' Season 4?
Netflix decided to play us all and keep us waiting one more week for the Season 4 finale (what can we say, we're hooked!) So, as of May 18, 2022, we don't know if Trevor wins The Circle Season 4 as Imani.
What we do know is that Trevor's catfish strategy has been successful so far. He was declared a finalist in The Circle Season 4, Episode 12. That's pretty impressive given that Trevor joined The Circle halfway through the season!
So, what are Trevor's chances of winning the $150,000 grand prize? The odds of him taking The Circle crown are one in five!
Episode 12 ended on yet another cliffhanger, with four out of five finalists being named. So, the four finalists we know of are Frank, Yu Ling, Trevor/Imani, and Rachel. We'll have to wait until May 25, 2022, to see if Eversen or Nathan (who is really Alex) take the final spot in the finalist lineup.
How is the winner determined?
Unless The Circle Season 4 decides to throw in a last-minute twist (we wouldn't put it past the show!) the top five finalists submit their final rankings, and then the winner is declared.
The finalists and eliminated contestants have a reunion before the winner is declared. So, the key is, if someone competes as a catfish all the way to the end, the other finalists don't find out until they submit their final rankings!
Trevor has employed a prime catfishing strategy so far in The Circle game, but will it be enough to beat front-runner Frank who has been competing as his authentic, ray of sunshine self since Episode 1? If we look at the past winners of The Circle, two, including DeLeesa, were part of the competition from Episode 1.
Only Season 3 winner James Andre Jefferson Jr. managed to win it all after entering The Circle in Season 3, Episode 6.
If Trevor doesn't end up taking home the $150,000 cash prize, there's still the fan-favorite award! You can vote for Trevor/Imani or your other favorite contestant for the $10,000 prize at Netflix Reality.
The Circle Season 4 finale drops on Netflix on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.