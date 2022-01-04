The Most Genius Easter Egg in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' Is the BASH Phone Number

Adam McKay's Netflix’s latest movie Don’t Look Up hits the nail on the head in portraying how ignorant society is when it comes to addressing a global crisis.

In the comedy-drama, Jennifer Lawrence plays astronomer Kate Dibiasky, who discovers that a massive comet is heading towards Earth and is going to kill us all. Alongside her professor Dr. Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, she tries to warn the White House and the world about this imminent and time-sensitive danger.