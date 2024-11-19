Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson The Rock Once Endorsed Biden, but He Seems to Regret That Decision — Where Does He Stand Now? "Today’s cancel culture, woke culture ... that really bugs me." By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 19 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: mega

In today's political climate, many people find it pertinent to know who their favorite celebrities and influencers support politically. In the wake of the 2024 election, which saw Republican Donald Trump defeat Democrat Kamala Harris by a surprising margin, it has only become more relevant to folks fishing for info regarding stars and their ballot behaviors. And while many are happily open about their political affiliations, like Dave Bautista and Caitlyn Jenner, others are a bit quieter about it all.

WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was once fairly transparent about his views, even choosing to publicly endorse Joe Biden during the 2020 race, but he has since opened up about regretting that decision. So, where does he stand now?



Dwayne Johnson is keeping his political views to himself from now on.

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden received a spirited endorsement from Red One star Dwayne Johnson — but in 2024, the self-proclaimed centrist made it clear during an interview with Fox News that he would not be making that same decision again. "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time," he said, "But what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division."

He continued, "I realize now going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box." With this in mind, Johnson did not make any public endorsements in the 2024 election — but folks still think they know who he voted for.



Dwayne Johnson has been labeled a secret Trump supporter.

Though he claims he will remain publicly neutral, many believe that his rhetoric suggests a right-leaning affiliation. When asked by Fox News’s Will Cain if he was happy with the state of America, Dwayne said no. Why? Cancel culture.

"Today’s cancel culture, woke culture, division, etc. — that really bugs me," he said. "In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real … and that might make people upset ... and that’s OK." Of course, "cancel culture" is a common right-wing talking point, and it's often discussed surrounding people who are shamed for their unsavory past controversies or political views.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson praises Trump's defiance at assassination attempt: 'We wanted to see that' https://t.co/9X3FKcKvSA — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 10, 2024

In the past, The Rock has also commended Trump for his bravery during the president-elect's attempted assassination and has shared that, similar to sentiments recently echoed by Elton John, Trump has always been a supporter of his. "Trump used to come watch [me] wrestle all the time," he said in an interview. "Madison Square Garden. It was great."