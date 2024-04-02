Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Below Deck Is 'Below Deck' Season 11 Deckhand Dylan Piérre De Villiers Dating Anyone? Here's What We Know Dylan says "eating protein powder" and "benching 225lbs" are two of his favorite off-boat activities. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 2 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Fred Jagueneau/Bravo

Season 11 of Below Deck is only about halfway through, and already, there have been some dramatic exits from the St. David. Most notably, stew Cat Baugh unexpectedly and abruptly decided to leave. Meanwhile, Captain Kerry made the decision to fire Bosun Jared Woodin, who had been struggling with his duties.

After Captain Kerry fired Jared, he promoted returning cast member Ben Willoughby﻿ to Bosun, which opened up an opportunity for a new deckhand. Episode 8 introduced audiences to new deckhand Dylan Piérre De Villiers, and he's definitely a looker. Many people have been curious about Dylan's love life. Is he dating anyone? Plus, we've got details on his weight loss transformation.

Is Dylan on 'Below Deck' dating anyone?

Halfway through Season 11 of Below Deck, Dylan came aboard as a new deckhand. Per his Bravo bio, Dylan, who hails from Cape Town, South Africa, has four years of experience in the yachting industry and loves working out. He names "eating protein powder" and "benching 225lbs" as two of his favorite off-boat activities. A few crew members have already taken notice of Dylan's grizzled physique.

"Wow, my jaw is on the floor," Sunny said after meeting him. Barbie also claimed she was shocked by his appearance and admitted being turned on by him. Meanwhile, Fraser called Dylan "gorgeous."

But nothing romantic has happened between Dylan and anyone else on board yet. Dylan is one of the younger cast members joining the cast at 23, which could mean he's not looking for anything serious right now. Per his Facebook page, his relationship status is listed as single. A quick scroll through his Instagram doesn't show any signs of a girlfriend or boyfriend.

Dylan used to be bullied for being overweight.

Dylan wasn't always in such great shape. He opened up to Sunny early on about how he was overweight as a kid, which has led him to be "really hard" on himself. "If you give me a choice between McDonalds or like a salad with broccoli, I'll take the salad with broccoli," he told her as they cleaned the yacht, "because I used to be really fat."

He explained that growing up, he was bullied for his weight and looks and was insecure as a result. Dylan used this as motivation to work on himself: "I decided that it was either going to break me or make me." It seems like he decided on the latter.

Dylan also appeared on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11.

After making his Bravo debut on Below Deck Season 11 on an episode that aired on March 25, 2024, fans were shocked when they noticed that the St. David newcomer also appeared on an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 that aired the next day on March 26. During the episode, he was seated next to star Katie Maloney as co-star Brock Davies claimed she had slept with she hooked up with a best friend of ex-husband Tom Schwartz as a "revenge bang."

Dylan played no part in the scene or storyline and was simply a background extra. However, this minor appearance didn't sit well with some fans, who questioned why he was in Los Angeles. "It’s becoming clearer and clearer how orchestrated and constructed Bravo has become. As soon as Dylan came on the screen, I knew he was an actor; the energy was way too 'summer camp drama classes,'" wrote one user.