A Deep Dive Into Eiza González's Dating History — Inside Her Romantic Past! Eiza González has been linked to some of the biggest names in Hollywood. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 31 2025, 4:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Mexican actress and singer Eiza González is quickly becoming a familiar face on the screen, with standout roles in blockbuster films and hit TV shows. She's carving out a reputation as an action star, starring in movies like Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Bloodshot, Ambulance, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Article continues below advertisement

But when she's not on set, Eiza enjoys her personal life — often spending time with a significant other! Over the years, she's been linked to some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Curious about the stars who've caught her eye? Here's a closer look at Eiza González’s dating history!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Eiza González's dating history like?

Eiza González's most recent relationship to make headlines is her rumored romance with model Guy Binns. The pair were spotted getting cozy during a walk in London in June 2024. Since then, however, there haven't been any updates on their status, leaving fans wondering if they're still an item.

But in the past few years, Eiza has been linked to several high-profile figures. At the start of 2023, she was briefly involved with NBA star Ben Simmons. A source told People in early February that they had already been dating "for a few weeks," but their fling seemed to fizzle out soon after.

Article continues below advertisement

Eiza González e Jason Momoa foram fotografados passeando de moto por Malibu ontem (28). pic.twitter.com/BH19ec19eP — Eiza González Brasil • Fã-site (@eizagonzalezbr) July 29, 2022

Before the athlete, Eiza started seeing Jason Momoa after he confirmed his separation from Lisa Bonet. The couple kept their romance private, though Jason did make a public appearance to support Eiza at the April 2022 premiere of Ambulance. Their relationship became public in May, but they parted ways shortly thereafter.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to dating the Aquaman actor, Eiza dated professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil. During their time together, Eiza was seen supporting him at his games, especially as he announced his retirement in September 2021. By December of that same year, reports emerged that they had ended things but remained on good terms.

In June 2020, Eiza was spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Timothée Chalamet. The two took a private jet with friends and spent a few days together, but by October, reports indicated that their romance had come to an end. Before dating the two-time Oscar nominee, Eiza was seen with Australian actor Luke Bracey in September 2019 during New York Fashion Week. They made many public appearances together, but by December, the couple had reportedly split.

Article continues below advertisement

Eiza Gonzalez & Timothée Chalamet in los Cabos (México) pic.twitter.com/AH8a9Ri7qs — Eiza Gonzalez Updates (@EizaGonzalezUpd) June 23, 2020

Eiza's relationship with actor Josh Duhamel began in June 2018, when they made their romance official during a sushi date (though they had reportedly been seeing each other for a few months). They later vacationed together in Mexico, but their relationship didn't last long. By the end of July 2018, they parted ways due to the pressures of their demanding schedules.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2016, Eiza was briefly linked to Calvin Harris, who had recently ended a long-term relationship with Taylor Swift. The romance was short-lived, and the two went their separate ways by the following month.

While working on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series between 2014 and 2016, Eiza was in a relationship with her co-star D.J. Cotrona. The details of their breakup remain unclear, but during their time together, Eiza often expressed her love for D.J. on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: El Rey

In September 2013, just one day after Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus called off their engagement, the Hunger Games actor was photographed kissing Eiza in Los Angeles. Liam and Eiza reportedly met in Las Vegas at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez fight and spent time together in local clubs. Their fling was short-lived, and they were never seen together again.