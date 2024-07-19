Distractify
Emma Roberts's Dating History Reads Like a Who's Who of Celebrity Guys

"Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic," an insider said about the star's relationship with Evan Peters.

Emma Roberts visit SiriusXM Studios on June 26, 2024 in New York City
Actress Emma Roberts may come from a famous family, with her aunt being none other than Julia Roberts, and her father being actor Eric Roberts. But, her dating history features enough celebrities to put Emma on the cover of gossip magazines on a regular basis without her nepo baby connections.

As fans may know, Emma is now an engaged woman, having said "yes" to her boyfriend Cody John's proposal in July 2024. But before she walks down the aisle, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit her many high-profile relationships, including one tumultuous engagement, and a boyfriend with whom she had a son.

Alex Pettyfer

Emma Roberts and Alex Pettyfer attend The Bourne Ultimatum premiere held at the Odeon Leicester Square on August 15, 2007 in London
All the way back in 2008, when Emma was merely a teenager, she dated her Wild Child co-star Alex Pettyfer. Although the couple was young, things got serious enough that Alex reportedly tattooed her initials on his finger.

Alas, the relationship didn't last and Emma moved on to a new famous love interest.

Chord Overstreet

Actors Emma Roberts and Chord Overstreet attend the Conde Nast Traveler Hot List Party at the Hotel Bel-Air on April 12, 2012 in Los Angeles
From 2009 until 2011, Emma was linked to Dathan Kuppin, a UCLA student. Not much is known about their relationship.

Then, Emma got together with Chord Overstreet of Glee fame.

But after less than a year of coupledom, Emma and Chord were over, with sources saying the young love had simply run its course.

Evan Peters

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attend 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills
Evan and Emma had a very messy relationship circa 2012 through 2013, and beyond.

While one source told Us Weekly, "Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic," Emma was once arrested for giving Evan a bloody nose.

"They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days," the insider said.

The good news is that the two split after a brief engagement — and then got back together ... and then broke up again. By 2019, they had finally moved on for good. This time, Emma would find lasting love — with her son.

Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are seen on January 12, 2020 in Los Angeles
With her relationship with Evan finally in the rear view mirror, Emma started dating actor Garrett Hedlund.

The two welcomed a son together, Rhodes, in December 2020.

About being a working mom, Emma said, "I see how being a mom is a full time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."

Meanwhile, she and Garrett decided to no longer be a couple around Rhodes's first birthday.

Soon thereafter, Emma found love again with the man she plans to marry, Cody.

Cody John

Emma and Cody reportedly became a couple around August 2022.

Although she has said she was over "dating actors," Cody has appeared on a few episodes of various TV shows, including Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In The Dark.

At time of writing, Emma had not yet shared a wedding date, but Lea Michele said on Instagram, "Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!"

