Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Emma Roberts's Dating History Reads Like a Who's Who of Celebrity Guys "Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic," an insider said about the star's relationship with Evan Peters. By Melissa Willets Jul. 19 2024, Published 2:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actress Emma Roberts may come from a famous family, with her aunt being none other than Julia Roberts, and her father being actor Eric Roberts. But, her dating history features enough celebrities to put Emma on the cover of gossip magazines on a regular basis without her nepo baby connections.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans may know, Emma is now an engaged woman, having said "yes" to her boyfriend Cody John's proposal in July 2024. But before she walks down the aisle, let's take a stroll down memory lane and revisit her many high-profile relationships, including one tumultuous engagement, and a boyfriend with whom she had a son.

Alex Pettyfer

Source: Getty Images

All the way back in 2008, when Emma was merely a teenager, she dated her Wild Child co-star Alex Pettyfer. Although the couple was young, things got serious enough that Alex reportedly tattooed her initials on his finger. Alas, the relationship didn't last and Emma moved on to a new famous love interest.

Article continues below advertisement

Chord Overstreet

Source: Getty Images

From 2009 until 2011, Emma was linked to Dathan Kuppin, a UCLA student. Not much is known about their relationship. Then, Emma got together with Chord Overstreet of Glee fame. But after less than a year of coupledom, Emma and Chord were over, with sources saying the young love had simply run its course.

Article continues below advertisement

Evan Peters

Source: Getty Images

Evan and Emma had a very messy relationship circa 2012 through 2013, and beyond. While one source told Us Weekly, "Evan was so in love with Emma and their relationship became very toxic," Emma was once arrested for giving Evan a bloody nose. "They had the highest highs and then would not speak for days," the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

The good news is that the two split after a brief engagement — and then got back together ... and then broke up again. By 2019, they had finally moved on for good. This time, Emma would find lasting love — with her son.

Article continues below advertisement

Garrett Hedlund

Source: Getty Images

With her relationship with Evan finally in the rear view mirror, Emma started dating actor Garrett Hedlund. The two welcomed a son together, Rhodes, in December 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

About being a working mom, Emma said, "I see how being a mom is a full time job, so I see how for women who have full-time jobs and [are] full-time moms, it's so hard and I have so much respect for them."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, she and Garrett decided to no longer be a couple around Rhodes's first birthday. Soon thereafter, Emma found love again with the man she plans to marry, Cody.

Article continues below advertisement

Cody John

Emma and Cody reportedly became a couple around August 2022. Although she has said she was over "dating actors," Cody has appeared on a few episodes of various TV shows, including Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In The Dark.

Article continues below advertisement