Viewers Say That 'Fairview' Has No Legs to Stand on ... Just Like Its Characters

Already, it’s slightly different based on the animation styles — Fairview isn’t CGI. In Higglytown Heroes, the characters all learn about the different jobs people do to keep their small town afloat. It’s a pretty capitalist view of society, so it’s definitely possible that Fairview is outwardly parodying the style and message of Higglytown Heroes.

It’s also likely that Fairview’s creators were simply aiming to parody many children’s television series, and perhaps subconsciously picked up many elements from Higglytown Heroes.