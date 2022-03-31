'Fairview' Aims to Poke Fun at Small-Town America — Will It Get a Season 2?

Also starring the voice work of Aparna Nancherla (The Great North), Jeremy Levick (Tooning Out the News), and Lisa Gilroy (Undercover High), Season 1 of Fairview earned an average Nielsen rating of 0.08 in the 18 to 49 demographic and and average of 168,000 viewers "in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 a.m.)," as reported by TV Series Finale.

In comparison, Season 25 of South Park earned an average rating of 0.31 in the same demographic and an average of 634,000 viewers per episode.