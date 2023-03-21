Home > Television > Reality TV > Fixer to Fabulous Source: HGTV Want to Star in the Upcoming Season of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’? Here’s How to Apply By Haylee Thorson Mar. 21 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Have you ever dreamt of being cast on one of your favorite HGTV shows? Well, it’s far easier than you’d think! Whether it be House Hunters International, My Lottery Dream Home, Property Brothers: Forever Home, or another show, applying consists of several simple steps.

Unfortunately, the application process isn’t as straightforward when dealing with small-town home renovation series such as Fixer to Fabulous. However, if you have your heart set on starring in upcoming installments of the show, we’ve compiled a list of everything you’ll need to do to apply. Here’s what you should know.

How do I apply to be on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’?

At the time, there is no open casting call for the upcoming season of Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV’s website — but not to fret! While the network hasn’t opened applications for Season 5 of the Arkansas-based home renovation series, we have all the details you’ll need when the time comes. If you’d like to apply for one of HGTV’s slew of shows, simply head to Be on HGTV to select which series you’d like to participate in.

From Love It or List It to Christina on the Coast to House Hunters, there is no shortage of casting calls on the page. Although Fixer to Fabulous isn’t currently listed, that doesn’t mean it won’t be in the future.

“If it’s not listed, it is not currently in production or casting,” the site states. “This list is updated frequently, so check back often.” But there is no harm in being ahead of the curve! Here’s what you’ll need to apply if and when HGTV lists the series on its casting page.

What are the eligibility requirements to apply for ‘Fixer to Fabulous’?

According to Downtown Bentonville Inc., you must meet several criteria to apply for upcoming installments of Fixer to Fabulous. First, applicants are required to reside within or near (maximum 30 miles) Benton County, Arkansas.

Potential candidates need a budget of $100,000 or more and must be available for a 5-7 week time frame between March and November. Please note that you’ll be required to move out of your home during the renovation period.

Do I need to apply for ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ through HGTV?

Luckily, aspiring Fixer to Fabulous applicants might not have to go through HGTV. Squeaky Wheel Casting currently has an open application for the Bentonville renovation series on its website. You can access the online application here. Or, if you’d prefer to apply via email, you can submit a query to renovationcasting@rivr.com.