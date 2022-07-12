The Truth About the Plastic Surgery Rumors Surrounding 'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey

For the first time in history, there are not one but two leading ladies for an entire season of The Bachelorette. Along with flight instructor Rachel Rechhia, Gabby Windey joins Season 19 on a quest for love.

Since making her television debut in Season 26 of The Bachelor, Gabby’s striking good looks have caught the eye of viewers and potential suitors alike — so much so, that Bachelor Nation is led to wonder whether or not the former Denver Broncos cheerleader has had any work done. So, has Gabby from The Bachelorette had plastic surgery?