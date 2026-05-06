Gia Giudice Talks Marriage Plans With BF Christian Carmichael and Pregnancy Rumors (EXCLUSIVE) Gia shared she's not having a baby "right now" and is gearing up for bikini season. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 6 2026, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_giagiudice

Growing up in the public eye isn't for the weak, but for Gia Giudice, it's pretty much been her only reality. The Bravo star was only 8 years old when she and her family, led by her mother, Teresa Giudice, first appeared on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Since then, the network's fans have watched her grow into an adult with her own apartment, businesses, and a flourishing love life.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, Gia began dating her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. The couple had been dating for five years before she started sharing their relationship on her Bravo show, Next Gen NYC. Now that their relationship is on full display, many of Gia's fans have wondered what the future holds for her and her beau. During her exclusive chat with Distractify, the Casual Chaos podcast host shared how they make long-distance work and how their situation will change once their relationship evolves.

Article continues below advertisement

Gia Giudice says she and Christian Carmichael's long distance relationship could end soon.

Although she's been with Christian for over half a decade, Gia and her beau are moving on their own timeline. When she decided to move into her Jersey City, NJ apartment in November 2025, rather than moving from her mom's stunning home into a couple's love nest, she decided to make her first home a bachelorette pad, which Christian approved.

"It was idea to move out, so he really wanted me to have this experience," Gia explained to Distractify. "And so I did it. I wanted it for myself, and I kind of did it very quickly."

Article continues below advertisement

The stylish reality star also mentioned that she and Christian, who works in sales, are used to long-distance relationships, stating that their current distance reminds her of their early years together while she attended Rutgers University.

"He comes and visits me on the weekends, sometimes, like once during the week, but the weekends are really our time to spend time with each other and be with each other," she explained. "And I, honestly, I love it, because during the week, it gives me that time to really focus on work and not have any distractions and really just like be in tune with myself, and then on the weekends, he comes over, and we have just a fun weekend so and it makes you miss each other more, and makes like, you know, distance makes the heart grow fonder, so it's been good."

Article continues below advertisement

And while they're making their 45-minute distance work for now, she said their living situation will have to change once the topic of marriage eventually comes up. "My man will be sleeping in my bed every night," Gia declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Gia Giudice addressed the rumors that she and Christian Carmichael are expecting.

While Gia and Christian are pleased with their relationship's trajectory for now, they apparently aren't moving as fast as some of their fans would hope. Many want to see Teresa's eldest daughter have a baby of her own, and have subjected her to pregnancy rumors. The latest one came in March 2026, when several RHONJ gossip accounts shared a photo of Gia and Christian celebrating her pregnancy with a sonogram, with Christian holding her baby bump.

Article continues below advertisement

Though many fans were elated to see her pregnant, the photo proved to be AI-generated. Gia shared she's not having a baby "right now" and is gearing up for bikini season. She also said seeing fake images of herself is "so weird" and called fans who participate in creating the images "sick" and have tricked some of her family members.

"My dad's brother, honestly, always falls for the AI s--t," Gia explained. "He calls me and he's like, 'are you alright?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, what do you mean?' He's like, 'everything's alright?'Like, you're good?' I'm like, 'Yeah, what do you want to ask?' And he was like, 'Are you pregnant? 'I'm like, 'no, no, I'm not. I'm not.'"