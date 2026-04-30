Gia Giudice Is Opening a New Restaurant With a “Modern” Italian Twist (EXCLUSIVE) Recipes from her mom's 2010 cookbook, 'Skinny Italian,' will be featured. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 30 2026, 11:17 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_giagiudice

As Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2026, the kids who were in the background during its iconic shows are making their own names and interests known. And Gia Giudice, who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey alongside her mom, Teresa Giudice, is ready to receive all her wins.

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The eldest "dorter" of Teresa's is proving she has more to offer than "Waking up in the Morning" and sounding off on her family's drama. In 2025, she starred in Bravo's Next Gen NYC alongside Riley Burruss, Brooks Marks, and other Bravo and privileged young adults, and returned to film its second season. Gia also moved out on her own, is in a stable relationship, and is exploring entrepreneurship. Plus, she has stepped into the media game with her podcast, Casual Chaos, where she interviews her reality TV peers.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the Bravolebrity dished on her new business ventures, including her launching a new restaurant, lI Vero, in Westwood this spring, in partnership with family friend Maria Saus, and fashionable collaborations.

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Source: Instagram

Gia Giudice says she plans to bring a "modern vibe" to New Jersey through her new restaurant.

Although she's part of the Next Gen NYC cast, Gia always knows where her home is. The New Jersey native says her restaurant will reflect both her roots and the chic lifestyle she's living now. She told us her plan for Il Vero is to bring "that authentic Italian culture, tradition, family to New Jersey, as well as the vibes."

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"I think that's something that New Jersey lacks a little bit," Gia declared. "And I think we're so close to New York, so it's easy for people to, you know, go out in the city or get that type of loungy fun vibe. But there aren't too many places in New Jersey where, when you go to dinner, you can stay after and not want to leave. We're really bringing that lounge vibe where, after dinner, it's going to turn into a big party, and we're going to have DJs on the weekends."

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Gia isn't forgetting about her family's delicious recipes.

Il Vero may be Gia's way of adding a modern twist to Italian cuisine, but those who attend her establishment can expect some of the family recipes on the menu. Though she said there will be many "tapas and small plates" for those who want a quick bite with their cocktails, her mom's recipes from her 2010 cookbook, Skinny Italian, will also be featured.

"The dream of it all in now that I'm creating something really, really cool with my business partner, is again, just really bringing these family traditions to life, like we're Italian. Food is our love language," Gia said of bringing her family's legacy to her restaurant.

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Source: Instagram Teresa Giudice with her mom, Antonia.

"My grandparents were off the boat. Came from Italy, and I grew up with the best food you could imagine, home-cooked meals every single day. And I still do, like my mom is just an amazing cook. So I think it's just showing also, like the generational growth throughout each generation. You know, my Nana taught my mom, now my mom is teaching me, and I'm ready to just bring this vision to life."

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Gia's restaurant launch comes almost a decade after her uncle, Joe Gorga, stepped into the food industry with his short-lived restaurant, Gorga's Pasta and Pizza. She said that, while her vision for Il Vero differs from what he did in his restaurant, she wants to continue his vision of ensuring the family is represented in the restaurant's decor.

Source: Instagram/@_giagiudice (l-r): Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice at an event

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"I loved how he had photos of my grandparents and just really showed how authentic our culture is and where we came from," Gia shared. "I thought that was something that was super beautiful about his restaurant. And so I definitely want, you know, a picture of some sort, you know, just showing, like, my Nana, my mom, and me."

Gia Giudice is ready to take over another industry with a new collab.

Gia may be on the brink of building her restaurant empire, but her foodie ventures haven't stopped her from pursuing other interests, including fashion. One of her latest collaborations is with athleisure brand Lucky Honey. Gia said the brand aligned with her existing health and wellness goals, which she prioritizes every day.

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Source: Lucky Honey Gia Giudice posing in an ad for Lucky Honey

"I'm super excited for this collab, and I think are going to love it," she told us. "There's going to be like a GIA edit, and it's going to be all neutral brown colors that I love. So I'm super excited about this collab."

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Gia also shared that partnering with Lucky Honey is a step in achieving her long-term goal of launching her own clothing line. "That's the goal at the end of the day," she shared. "Now with Casual Chaos building my brand even more. And health and wellness is such a big part of my everyday. I love working out. I love fitness, so I'm definitely a Pilates girl at heart, and I definitely would love to broaden that one day and make something of my own. So Lucky Honey is the start of something great, hopefully."