How Does 'Love, Victor' End? The Series Goes Full Circle for All of the Main Characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the series finale of Love, Victor on Hulu.

Every television series must eventually reach its closing chapter, and Love, Victor isn't an exception. So, how does Love, Victor end for all of our favorite characters?

Does the titular hero Victor (Michael Cimino) end up alone? Where do Mia (Rachel Hilson) and Andrew (Mason Gooding) stand after Mia decides to move to Palo Alto? Does Lake (Bebe Wood) tell Lucy (Ava Capri) how she really feels?