Having Twins in 'The Sims 4' Isn’t Easy – Follow These Tips to Improve Your Chances

As far as cozy games are concerned, few are as enjoyable as The Sims 4. This popular simulation title has seen hundreds of updates over the years, making it easy to build the virtual life of your dreams. One of the most exciting parts of the game is starting your own family – and The Sims 4 even lets you have twins. But how do you get twins in The Sims 4? Here’s everything you need to know about this elusive life event.

How to get twins in 'The Sims 4'.

Getting twins in The Sims 4 is largely left up to chance. Almost all pregnancies have a chance of resulting in twins, but there’s not much you can do to guarantee your Sim gets pregnant with twins. In general, there’s a 10% chance of twin pregnancies (and a 1% chance of having triplets). However, there are a few tips and tricks you can make use of to increase the odds. Most require additional Game Packs, but there’s one method that's available to all players if they just own the base game.

If you own the base game, you can purchase the Fertile Trait in the Rewards Store. This costs 3,000 Satisfaction Points, and along with increasing the odds for twins or triplets, it also enhances the likelihood that the Try for Baby interaction will work immediately.

If you own the Spa Day Game Pack, you can receive a Fertility Massage to increase the odds of twins.

If you have the Outdoor Retreat Game Pack, you can use the Elixir of Fertility to increase the odds of twins and triplets. This can be crafted once you reach Level 10 in Herbalism.

If you own the City Living Expansion Pack, you can use the On Ley Line Lot Trait to increase the likelihood of twins when using the Try for Baby action.

How to choose the sex of your baby in 'The Sims 4'.

Beyond trying for twins, The Sims 4 also gives you ways to influence the sex of your child. If you’re trying for a girl, you should do the following: Listen to Pop Music

Eat strawberries while pregnant If you’re trying for a boy, you should do this instead: Listen to Alternative Music

Eat carrots while pregnant

