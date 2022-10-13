Yes, You Too Can Rent the Invisible House Like the 'Bling Empire' Cast
Over the last three seasons of Netflix's Bling Empire, viewers learned just why the show title lives up to the hype. The AAPI-led cast has done a fantastic job of showing us how they live it up without any expense being spared — from Mimi and Don Morris’s exquisite estate to Christine Chiu’s impeccable sense of style. And when the crew decides to get some R&R, the digs also meet the standard, with the Invisible House serving as the ultimate example.
In Episode 7, Mimi decided to plan a girls' trip at the luxurious location known as the Invisible House located at Joshua Tree, Calif. And while tensions were high once Christine joined Mimi, Kelly, and a friend, viewers couldn’t get over how breathtaking the property looks. As a result, social media users are wondering if the Invisible House can be booked. Here’s everything that we know.
Joshua Tree’s Invisible House is open to the public for booking.
Nothing says luxury like the combination of nature and modern architecture. The Invisible House, which features a fully mirrored exterior and a west-facing floor-to-ceiling glass wall, was designed by film producer Chris Hanley and architect Tomas Osinski, the latter of whom is a Frank Gehry collaborator, per the official site.
The mirrored exterior works in the favor of folks partial to privacy, as the house seemingly disappears among the landscape of the desert. Being that the house is located two hours southeast of Los Angeles and is surrounded by desert terrain, it’s the perfect way to get away while maintaining the ultimate level of luxury.
The site prompts those who are interested in booking the Invisible House to send an email, via a link provided on the site page.
The Invisible House offers breathtaking views that are perfect for production projects, intimate events, short-term stays, and more.
The home also features a 100-foot indoor pool that stretches the length of the aforementioned west-facing glass wall, which provides a full view of the desert — including its glorious sunsets. Additionally, a white wall is located at the end of the pool area that makes the perfect projection screen.
Sliding glass doors also allow for gorgeous views from the four bedrooms, each of which has its own full bathroom. The master suite's bathroom includes a free-standing tub.
As for the kitchen, the sleek space comes equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, white surfaces, and concrete floors that speak to the love for the minimalistic aesthetic. In other words, this home is an absolute dream for any production projects — from film to photography, or to simply host intimate events in and outside of the space.
However, it’s important to keep in mind that this property likely costs a pretty penny to rent. So, make sure you have your coins ready if this is the residence you have in mind.
