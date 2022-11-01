Fans Are Worried That Ashley Jones Is Leaving ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’
Fans would be justified to wonder whether nursing student Ashley Jones was getting kicked off the Teen Mom franchise, especially after The Ashley reported that a huge fight broke out between Ashley and Briana DeJesus and their respective moms on the set of Teen Mom Family Reunion over the summer — and that producers sent all four women home.
Then, at the end of October, Ashley posted footage of a hostile call between her and Next Chapter costar Amber Portwood, whom she reportedly irritated at the taping of a Next Chapter reunion, according to The U.S. Sun. So, is Ashley’s Teen Mom time at an end?
So, is Ashley Jones leaving 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'?
Sorry, Ashley haters: We haven’t seen any indication that Ashley Jones is leaving Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Of course, that’s not to say that she won’t be given her walking papers, since reality TV producers change up casts of shows all the time. But there’s been no word so far of any Teen Mom: The Next Chapter casting changes.
In fact, the Teen Mom franchise still seems pretty cozy with Ashley. When Ashley recently shared an Instagram post hyping up her and husband Bar Smith’s appearance on Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In — a spinoff in which the Teen Mom 2 cast watches and reacts to episodes of Teen Mom OG — the Teen Mom Instagram account commented on her post with three popcorn emojis.
Ashley was reportedly barred from a ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ taping.
According to The Ashley, the casts of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and Teen Mom Family Reunion recently filmed their reunion episodes on the same weekend, and Briana walked off the set of the Next Chapter reunion once she saw she was seated near Ashley.
Ashley was reportedly persona non grata at the Family Reunion reunion the next day. “Ashley wasn’t allowed on the set anywhere near any of the other girls for the Family Reunion taping,” a source told The Ashley. “They said she was banned for ‘legal reasons’ and everyone assumed it’s because [the fight] happened on the Family Reunion set.”
(As The Ashley noted, different production companies are behind The Next Chapter and Family Reunion, and those companies probably have different protocols.)
Ashley has faced exit rumors before.
If there’s chatter about Ashley leaving the Teen Mom franchise, it wouldn’t be the first time. In May, Ashley wrote on Instagram that Teen Mom 2 “was an amazing experience” and that she was “thankful for the future.” As we now know — and as some fans suspected then — plans were afoot to bring Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members together for a combined show. But Ashley’s use of past tense in the Instagram update had some fans thinking she was done.
Later that same week, Ashley added fuel to the flames by saying on Kailyn Lowry’s Barely Famouspodcast that she was “thinking about just taking a chance and going to London,” according to The U.S. Sun.
Of course, Ashley stuck around and is now a Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast member, so she hasn’t followed the London calling just yet.