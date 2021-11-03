Is Boston Rob About to Make an Appearance on 'Tough as Nails'?By Leila Kozma
Nov. 3 2021, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
As an increasingly popular fan theory has it, Survivor veteran Boston Rob (aka Rob Mariano) might make an appearance on Tough as Nails. Season 3 of the hit reality TV show premiered on Oct. 6, 2021, shining the spotlight on laborers like Lamar Edwin Hanger, a 54-year-old carpenter from Orange County, Calif., and Alfredo "Alfie" P. Rivera, a 55-year-old construction supervisor from Chile. So, has Rob been sighted on set yet? Is he really going to star in Tough as Nails?
Some 'Tough as Nails' fans are convinced that Boston Rob is about to join the cast.
The reality TV legend reportedly appeared in a Season 3 promo for Tough as Nails, immediately sparking heated debate among die-hard fans of the show. Season 1 and 2 were hosted by Phil Keoghan, an actor, director, and producer. As some fans believe, sweeping changes might soon be taking place over at Tough as Nails. So, is Boston Rob about to take over as a host or co-host of the show? Are the rumors anything to go by?
Boston Rob has had a handful of opportunities to demonstrate his broad knowledge of everything construction-related on Survivor and The Amazing Race.
Through his appearances on Around the World in 80 Ways, he proved that he possesses the ability to wrangle his way out of just about any predicament he finds himself in. These skills would likely come in handy for the host of Tough as Nails too, but is Boston Rob about to snatch up the gig?
According to IMDb, Phil will continue to host Tough as Nails in Season 3. Rob, on the other hand, is not listed as a cast member. As articles by The Sun and Sportskeeda seem to confirm, Rob isn't about to start hosting the show anytime soon.
But the confusion continues among viewers.
"So is Boston Rob the host of Tough as Nails now? When’d that happen?" tweeted @SurvivingTribal.
"Seeing Boston Rob on these Tough as Nails commercials is like a jump scare," tweeted @keeshasbirthday.
Season 3 of 'Tough as Nails' captures the fierce competition between contestants like Christine Connors and Jerome Kupuka’a.
Season 3 of Tough as Nails sheds light on the back-breaking competition of seasoned workers like Kalimba Edwards, a 43-year-old fire captain based in Minneapolis, Minn., Lia Mort, a 54-year-old "Jill-of-all-trades" from Lititz, Pa., and Dequincey "Quincey" Walker, a 34-year-old diesel mechanic from Lamar, S.C.
Featuring individual and team challenges, Season 3 of Tough as Nails shows some of the most brutal face-offs between the rising stars. Set in a range of job sites, it offers an authentic portrayal of just what hard work looks like.
"We've selected the best of the best to come together to compete to find out who is the toughest of them all," host Phil told Good Day Sacramento. "What makes Tough as Nails different is that in addition to having a competition to find out who is the toughest, we also have a team competition. That part of the show has really resonated with fans."
Catch new episodes of Tough As Nails every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.