Is Brett Cooper Related to Ben Shapiro? Here's What Both of Them Confirmed Brett Cooper and Ben Shapiro have sparked endless memes and theories, but their actual connection is far less dramatic than fans assume.

If you’ve spent even five minutes on political commentary channels online, you’ve probably seen the running joke that Conservative commentators Brett Cooper and Ben Shapiro look like long-lost siblings. The internet loves a theory, especially one involving two fast-talking and controversial hosts.

So, is Brett Cooper related to Ben Shapiro? The question pops up constantly, especially since the two work under the same media umbrella. But the real answer is much simpler than the viral claims that keep circulating. Here's what we know.

Is Brett Cooper related to Ben Shapiro?

Brett and Ben have stated publicly that they are not related in any way. They're not siblings, not cousins, not distant family members, nothing. The confusion mostly comes from two things: their similar facial features and the way they both talk. The rumor took on a life of its own because the pairing feels believable. They share similar mannerisms, sharp delivery styles, and at one time, the same media environment. But the truth is exactly what they’ve said: There’s no family connection at all.

Their parallel rise in viral commentary content only added fuel to the theory, but both have been crystal clear that the resemblance is just a coincidence, and not DNA. Ben stated in a YouTube video that he did a 23andMe DNA test, and the results came back "one hundred percent Ashkenazi Jew, and I'm pretty sure that's not Brett Cooper's background."

Source: X/@TomSiebert

So why does the rumor continue after it's been disproven?

Because the internet is having too much fun. Even with the rumor settled, the internet hasn't stopped having fun with the comparison. Clips of Brett’s rapid-fire rants get stitched next to Ben’s debates, and commenters jump in with jokes about a “Daily Wire family tree” that simply doesn’t exist. It’s become less of a conspiracy theory and more of a running gag. It's now the kind of harmless myth social media loves to keep alive.

Some people point to their similar communication style as evidence, but that connection has an easy explanation. Both built careers around tight, structured commentary and clear political messaging. When two creators train in the same format, work under the same brand, and speak to the same audience, the similarities are bound to stand out. It’s performance style, not genetics.

Their once shared employer also plays a role in the confusion. Because Brett often appeared in content adjacent to Ben, viewers assume there must be a personal link. But media companies pair talent strategically all the time. Complementary personalities help build brand cohesion and strengthen the narrative. In truth, Brett and Ben seem comfortable with the gossip. Both have joked about it publicly, acknowledging the resemblance without encouraging the idea that there's anything more behind it.