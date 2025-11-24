Is ‘DWTS’ Troupe Member Hailey Bills Related to Pro Jenna Johnson? A Look at Their History The dancers have appeared on 'Dancing With the Stars' together several times. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 24 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hailey.bills, ABC

Much like any profession, family members tend to go into the same business, and the art of dance is no exception. Dancing With the Stars knows this and appreciates it, as many seasons have included celebrity siblings competing on the show in different seasons, such as Bindi Irwin winning Season 21 of the show a decade before her brother, Robert Irwin, appeared on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Other seasons have included the pro dancers competing against each other. Many fans will know that Julianne Hough and her brother, Derek Hough, who competed on the show together for five seasons until Julianne stopped competing in Season 8. During Season 34 of DWTS, some wondered if there was another talented family vying to stay on the series. After dancing troupe member Jenna Johnson was promoted to a pro dancer, some wondered if troupe member Hailey Bills inherited Jenna's skills. So, are the two dancing queens related? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Hailey Bills related to Jenna Johnson?

If you noticed a resemblance between Hailey and Jenna, that's because the ABC stars are in fact related! Hailey is Jenna's older sister, Stacy Bills' daughter. According to TV Insider, Stacy is also a dancer, and she and Jenna's other sister, Jill, competed in So You Think You Can Dance. It was only a matter of time before Stacy also caught the dancing bug.

Fortunately, she didn't have to look far when she needed someone to guide her in the right direction. In 2018, she got her start by competing on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. According Access Hollywood, Jenna served as Hailey's dancing mentor, something she was honored to do and saw it as a way to further bond with both her niece and sister.

Article continues below advertisement

"When I figured out she was my mentor, I was just so excited," Hailey told Access Hollywood of being mentored by her aunt. "'Cause I could just act normal in front of her." While Hailey was able to be herself around her aunt, Jenna said she intentionally didn't favor her niece and challenged her to excel in her craft.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's just because I know what she can do," she explained. "I'm literally her biggest fan, so I think I was just trying to push her." "But honestly, I would sit back and watch her dance on this stage at 12 years old, I'm like, 'What is your life?'" she added. "It's incredible. She's accomplished more than I have in my 24 years of living."

Jenna and Hailey didn't win Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, but they eventually found themselves onstage together eight years later. In September 2025, Jenna, who married fellow DWTS pro Valentin "Val" Chmerkovskiy, celebrated another family member joining the show for Season 34. She shared an Instagram video of her celebrating her Hailey being selected as a DWTS Troupe member. Jenna was also a troupe member in Season 18 before she was promoted to a pro in Season 23 in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement