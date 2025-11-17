Fans Want Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi To Divorce After Seeing How They Co-Parent Some fans think the 'Stranger Things' star can do better than husband Jake Bongiovi. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 17 2025, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

At 21 years old, actor Millie Bobby Brown seemingly had it all. She married model and actor Jake Bongiovi in 2024. And, as if marrying a famous rock star's son wasn't enough, Millie and Jake quietly adopted a baby girl and shared the happy news with the world via Instagram in August 2025.

The Stranger Things star's life seemed far from the show that made her a household name. However, since their baby was born, some have speculated that Millie and Jake could be headed for divorce due to how he treats her publicly. Here's what to know.

Is Millie Bobby Brown getting divorced from Jake Bongiovi?

As far as we know, Millie has yet to confirm she's divorcing Jake. The son of legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi also hasn't stated that their marriage is headed for trouble. However, some fans suspected their marriage was on the rocks after seeing them on a November 2025 outing with their baby girl.

According to Primetimer, Millie was captured by paparazzi walking out of her car while accompanied by Jake and her Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp. As they walked into the building, Millie carried her baby in her arms while Jake escorted her towards the building. Noah was also by Millie's side and carried the baby's bag as they entered the building. The Enola Holmes star was also seen walking into the building while shooing the paparazzi and yelling at one photographer to "Get away from me."

The stressful run-in was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named @literatiily. Additionally, some fans reposted photos obtained by the Daily Mail that included Millie seemingly struggling to get her and Jake's baby out of the car by herself. Above the post, the user wrote to Millie, "divorce baby divorce," which many other social media commenters agreed with. "Gay best friend being more useful than the husband are we serious," one user said of Noah, Millie, and Jake.

"Watching this makes me lwkey realize i do wanna have babies someday.. just NOT with a man who'd fold under pressure like that. i need the type who handles chaos smoothly so i can stay the cute stressed mom who kisses him after," another shared. "What's even her husband doing? Seems like he wasn't interested in adopting," another user said above the post of Millie carrying her daughter alone.

and her husband is f#cking useless pic.twitter.com/wA7kYoUu9b — S (@kingslanding_18) November 14, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't regret marrying Jake Bongiovi young.

Although Jake's run as a new parent isn't boding well with Millie's fans, the two of them seem to know that their marriage works for them. Since they tied the knot in May 2024, the actors have defended their decision to get married in their early 20s. According to her March 2025 interview with Call Her Daddy, Millie explained that, despite what critics say about her relationship, getting married young was the best decision for her and her husband.

“We’ve been together for four years, so I guess maybe when we moved in together,” Millie shared of when she knew she would marry Jake. "We had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals, and we started living this day-to-day life, and I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don’t want to be with anyone else ever again. I don’t want to date, I don’t want to meet anyone, I want you.'”

