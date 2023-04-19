Home > Gaming > Minecraft Source: Mojang 'Minecraft Legends' Is a Great Multiplayer Game – but It Doesn’t Have Split Screen There's lots of fun to be had online, but is 'Minecraft Legends' split screen? Here's what you need to know before settling in for some couch co-op. By Jon Bitner Apr. 19 2023, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

As the latest game to thrust you into the blocky universe, Minecraft Legends is garnering tons of attention. One of the biggest selling points of the game (aside from its attachment to Minecraft) is its multiplayer modes, which let you roam the world with a few friends by your side or engage in challenging PvP content. But can you play the game in local co-op? And is Minecraft Legends split-screen? Here’s what you need to know before inviting over your friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Minecraft Legends' split screen?

Despite being a game with a heavy focus on multiplayer, Minecraft Legends is not split-screen. In fact, there are no local multiplayer components at all – meaning you’ll need to jump online to play with friends. Minecraft Legends supports just a single player per console, although you can play with up to seven other players in online sessions.

Source: Mojang

Article continues below advertisement

Minecraft Legends is a solid multiplayer game, as you’ll be able to explore both competitive PvP modes and cooperative adventures. So whether you’re looking to relax after a long day of work or trying to outwit anyone that crosses your path, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye.

Does 'Minecraft Legends' support crossplay?

The lack of split screen in Minecraft Legends is disappointing, but there is a bright spot when it comes to multiplayer. Minecraft Legends supports both crossplay and cross progression. This means you can play with friends across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch without running into any issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mojang

You’ll need to sign in to a Microsoft account to make sure of this feature, but doing so will also give you access to cross progression – allowing you to transfer your save files between platforms should you decide to start playing on a new console.

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'Minecraft Legends' worth it?

Minecraft Legends is pulling in mixed reviews, but if you’re a fan of the series or enjoy tactical combat, the game is undoubtedly worth checking out. It’s not free, though Xbox Game Pass members can access it as part of their subscription (and it’s being sold for $40 instead of the usual $70).

Source: Mojang

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond all the multiplayer components, you can experience Minecraft Legends as a solo player, thanks to an epic campaign that sends you out on a world-saving quest. Along the way, you’ll encounter a variety of unique enemies and biomes that are constantly forcing you to rethink your strategy.