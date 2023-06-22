Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus Wait, Is Nick Fury's Sexuality Important to the Plot of 'Secret Invasion'? A very brief moment in the 'Secret Invasion' premiere has left many viewers wondering: Is Nick Fury gay? Stick around for all the known details. By Allison DeGrushe Jun. 22 2023, Published 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Disney Plus

Marvel's new spy thriller series Secret Invasion just recently arrived on Disney Plus, but that hasn't stopped it from offering some major surprises in the first episode. From killing off [SPOILER] in the premiere to G'iah (Emilia Clarke) double-crossing her father, there are plenty of unexpected twists and turns no one will see coming.

Article continues below advertisement

The show poses a lot of questions, but one that some fans are harping on has to do with the one and only Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). No, it's not about him possibly being a Skrull — it's about his sexuality. So, is Nick Fury gay? Read on to find out.

Source: Disney Plus

Article continues below advertisement

So, is Nick Fury gay in 'Secret Invasion'?

Although many are curious to know more about the Skrull invasion and if any of our favorite characters are actually Skrulls in disguise, others can't help but focus on one very brief moment in the premiere of Secret Invasion. After he returns to Earth, Fury reunites with Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) in quite an intimate embrace.

They simply press their foreheads together, which is enough evidence for fans to believe that Fury is gay. One fan on Twitter said, "Did anyone get a bit of a gay vibe between Nick Fury and Talos in that one scene of Episode 1 in Secret Invasion [or was it] just me?" Another tweeted that Fury and Talos are "gay as hell for each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney Plus Nick Fury and Talos' head-to-head reunion is simply a Skrull greeting.

As of this writing, there's been no indication that Fury is gay. He's never explicitly addressed his sexuality in the MCU, and he's yet to open up about it in Secret Invasion. Plus, actor Samuel L. Jackson told Vanity Fair that Fury's head-to-head reunion with Talos is simply a Skrull greeting: "[Fury] hadn't seen [Talos] in a while," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Distractify also attended the official Secret Invasion press conference, in which Sam and Ben opened up about their characters' connection. When asked if there's a strain on the relationship between Fury and Talos, they both implied that that couldn't be further from the truth.