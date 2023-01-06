Prince Harry Finally Addresses Those Pesky Rumors About Who His Real Father Is

Ahead of the much-anticipated January 10 release of Prince Harry's memoir Spare, bits and bobs have been leaked online and it's truly the stuff of magic. From physical altercations between Prince Harry and Prince William to the details surrounding how the second-born son lost his virginity, we won't be spared any details.

Perhaps one of the juiciest pieces of gossip Prince Harry is addressing is the decades-old rumor regarding the identify of his father. Is Prince Harry really Charles's son? Let's get into it.