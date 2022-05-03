Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul Reunited in a Recent Episode of 'American Idol'

Season 20, Episode 16 of American Idol starred Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson, who served as the judges alongside Simon Cowell in the first incarnation of the show.

Rocking matching, leopard-patterned outfits, the former judges made a rare appearance on American Idol just ahead of Disney Night airing on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Randy's cameo left some fans feeling worried, however. Does he have a health condition we should be aware of?