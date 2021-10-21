All Three Seasons of 'You' Ranked From Worst to Best

Now that there are three full seasons of You , we can start to see the individual parts of the series as their own entities within the grander picture. Despite all the twists and murders, each season has its own merits that make it unique. But a lot of critics are really loving Season 3 of You .

On the other hand, many fans of the series still rate Season 3 lower than both the previous seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. While Season 3 is going off its regular format, the question is whether it needed to do that in the first place.

Fans got hooked on Netflix’s You during Season 1, so it must have been doing something right. At the same time, Season 3 is rather inventive. Here’s our ranking of all the seasons of You.