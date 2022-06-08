Is the Grand Inquisitor Still Alive in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'? His Death Would Be a Huge Retcon
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney Plus.
Did Reva (Moses Ingram) actually kill off the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) in Episode 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi? The Grand Inquisitor constantly belittled Reva, annoyed with her constant, unorthodox efforts to hunt down Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). He takes great pleasure in reminding Reva that she came from the gutter from his perspective.
So, what does Reva do in return?
Instead of turning in her Sith inquisitor two weeks' notice, Reva stabs the Grand Inquisitor. Her shocking decision sent a reverberating retcon in Star War canon.
After all, how could the Grand Inquisitor truly be dead in Obi-Wan Kenobi if he shows up years later in Star Wars: Rebels?
Is the Grand Inquisitor still alive in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'? (SPOILERS)
Although the health status of the Grand Inquisitor has yet to be confirmed since we saw him stabbed in the gut in Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 2, we find it difficult to believe that he's actually dead. After all, the Grand Inquisitor does menace the crew of the Ghost in Star Wars: Rebels, and he's voiced in that series by Harry Potter icon Jason Isaacs!
The Grand Inquisitor actually perishes in Star Wars: Rebels in a pretty spectacular fashion. Why? Because he chose to fall from a platform after failing to kill the Jedi Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr). The Grand Inquisitor's fate was pretty clear because he fell right into the flames of an exploding generator.
After all, it was a better end than the fate Darth Vader would have in store if the Grand Inquisitor survived past his failed duel with Kanan.
Obi-Wan Kenobi's head writer and executive producer Joby Harold played coy when The Hollywood Reporter asked him about the Grand Inquisitor's fate. Joby said, "I know there’s speculation about that, but I won’t speak to that beyond saying that Rupert is just a champ in his articulation of the character. I love the rhythm of what he does with the voice for a character who’s that physically intimidating. He looks like a tank, but he speaks with such lyricism."
Joby compared Rupert's take on the character with the Star Wars: Rebels portrayal, saying, "So that juxtaposition is unique and interesting, and he isn't the aquiline, thin, sinewy school teacher-y, creepy guy [in Rebels]." Could that be a clue? Is it possible that the Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars: Rebels is a different person, or rather, a different Pau'an?
It's far more likely that the Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi is the same Grand Inquisitor in Star Wars: Rebels. After all, if Darth Maul could survive being sliced in half by Obi-Wan in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, then it's plausible that the Grand Inquisitor can survive one stab wound to the stomach.
After all, if the Empire was able to keep Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) alive after he had his limbs sliced off on Mustafar, they can revive the Grand Inquisitor with relative ease.
Another key detail to add, courtesy of Wookiepedia — Pau'ans have two stomachs! So, the odds are high that we'll see the Grand Inquisitor return before Obi-Wan Kenobi ends.
The question is, will Reva survive the Grand Inquisitor's return? We'll just have to wait and see when new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi drop every Wednesday on Disney Plus.