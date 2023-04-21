Home > Viral News > Influencers > Snapchat Source: Getty Images Is the Snapchat AI a Real Person? Because Some Users Swear It Acts Human Is the Snapchat AI a real person? Some users swear the AI on the platform acts like a human. Let's take a look behind the curtain of the Snapchat AI. By Melissa Willets Apr. 21 2023, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

The Snapchat AI has some rather human-like traits according to many users. So, is the AI a real person who interacts with you on the platform? Let's take a look behind the curtain of the AI on Snapchat to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Read on for the truth of whether the AI is powered by a person or technology, as well as what users have to say about the AI who recently joined Snapchat.

Is the Snapchat AI a real person?

The short answer to the question is that the Snapchat AI is powered by ChatGPT, and is not a real person pecking away on their app remotely to wig you out.

That said, users are a little freaked by how human — but not in a good way for the most part — the AI seems, with The Washington Post reporting that the AI acted like an inappropriate adult attempting to corrupt a minor online, sharing eyebrow-raising tips on topics like how to mask the smell of alcohol on the breath.

Meanwhile, Snapchat users have also accused the AI of ugly behaviors such as gaslighting and lying, leading many to believe that the technology can't possibly be, well, technology.

Snapchat users think the AI on the platform sure acts like a real person — although, maybe one they don't like.

This Snapchat AI just tried to gaslight me pic.twitter.com/daGCCXQToC — The Ghost of Tom Seaver (@rewolfe27) April 19, 2023

To be fair, although many users aren't impressed with the personality of their AI, others are finding the technology rather impressive. Still, even those folks can't help but admit how "real" the not-real account acts.

One Twitter user shared a chat with the AI and called out the "robot," er, "virtual friend" for having "a nasty attitude." Given the AI's questionable traits, several Snapchat users are downright insistent that the technology needs to be deleted from the app, with several taking to Twitter to vent about the AI being forced on them.

Why tf does the new Snapchat AI have a nasty attitude? pic.twitter.com/gbjqzn1JOY — 𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕥𝕥 💛 || SUMMER ERA (@brettxcx) April 21, 2023

Here's what Snapchat has to say about its AI.

According to the app, the AI is "experimental" at this time, with Snapchat going on to share this disclaimer: "We’re constantly working to improve and evolve My AI, but it’s possible My AI’s responses may include biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading content. Because My AI is an evolving feature, you should always independently check answers provided by My AI before relying on any advice, and you should not share confidential or sensitive information."

So is this AI Snapchat Bot just here to spy on all of us????? — Sarastow (@sarastow) April 20, 2023