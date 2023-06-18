Home > Television > The Walking Dead Is ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ a Sequel? What We Know About the Upcoming Horror Drama The upcoming AMC show ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ brings back two fan-favorite characters, but is it an actual sequel series? Read on to find out. By Emma Saletta Jun. 18 2023, Published 1:02 p.m. ET Source: AMC

Following the success of AMC shows such as The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead comes another show that is set to premiere on June 18, 2023. The post-apocalyptic horror drama The Walking Dead: Dead City will be joining The Walking Dead franchise.

The six-episode series will focus on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), two characters some consider to be the best Walking Dead characters of all time. However, the show will also introduce new characters played by actors some fans have seen before.

Because The Walking Dead: Dead City will feature two fan favorite franchise characters, this could mean that the show is an official sequel series. However, with the new characters, it could also very much not be, and instead be considered just a spin-off. So which is it?

Is ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ a sequel?

Several outlets such as Deadline report that this show will continue the legacy of The Walking Dead as a spin-off series. However, because Maggie and Negan will be the two leading characters in the new series, the show is confirmed to be more of a sequel, and less of a spinoff.

When does 'The Walking Dead' sequel 'Walking Dead: Dead City' take place?

Despite both shows being in The Walking Dead universe, their plot lines are expected to be completely different, as The Walking Dead: Dead City is actually set several years after the series finale of The Walking Dead, which ended its 11-season run on November 20, 2022. Even the filming locations are different, as the original show was primarily filmed in Georgia, while the upcoming sequel was filmed in New Jersey and New York.

AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ will introduce new characters in the sequel.

Whether a television show is a sequel or spin-off of the original, we'll meet new characters. These characters are played by actors that audiences may recognize from other their other acting credits. Here’s a sneak peak of some of the new characters entering The Walking Dead universe.

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Gaius Charles will play Perlie Armstrong, a confident and ruthless character in pursuit of what he believes is justice with the force of will and menace. Television may recognize him for his portrayals of Brian “Smash” Williams and Dr. Shane Ross in Friday Night Lights and Grey’s Anatomy.

Željko Ivanek as "The Croat"

Known for playing Russell Jackson in Madam Secretary, actor Željko Ivanek will be portraying “The Croat,” a kidnapping antagonist who has ties to Negan’s past. “One of the things I find that makes ["The Croat"] so dangerous and so threatening is he can see through people’s facades,” said Željko during a roundtable. “He can see through to people’s vulnerabilities.”

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Known for her recurring role of Julie Tennant in NCIS: Hawai'i', the role of Ginny in the upcoming Walking Dead sequel series will be 9-year-old Mahina Napoleon’s second acting credit. Her character description is currently unknown.