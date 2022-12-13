'Welcome to Chippendales' Mentions 1970s Children's Series 'Unicorn Tales' — Was It a Real Show?

From creator Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy), Hulu's scripted true-crime series Welcome to Chippendales tells the dark tale of the titular exotic male dance revue. Behind the glistening abs, skintight G-strings, and signature cuffs and collars was a sordid world of greed, rivalry, and a shocking murder-for-hire plot.

More specifically, Welcome to Chippendales "tells the outrageous story of Somen 'Steve' Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire — and let nothing stand in his way in the process."