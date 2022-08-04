Who is Jamie Campbell Bower’s girlfriend? Meet Jess Moloney.

Anyone who's been keeping their fingers crossed that Jamie might be single is in store for some unfortunate news. He’s in a relationship with a woman named Jess Moloney.

According to HITC, she’s a creative agent who’s been romantically linked to Jamie for the past 18 months. Jess has an impressive career. She is the co-founder of Ice Studios. The company has offices based in both London and New York and serves as a creative community for artists.