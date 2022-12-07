‘'The Conners’ Fans Will Finally Meet Dan’s New, Funny Mother-in-Law Doris!
Roseanne stans initially tuned into the 2017 reboot, The Conners, to catch up on the beloved TV family.
However, they stayed long after ABC fired Roseanne Barr following her alleged racist tweets.
Since Roseanne was killed off the sitcom, viewers have watched the family evolve and grow.
Dan Conner, played by John Goodman, found love again in Season 4 with his new wife, Louise (Katey Segal) — and since their wedding, Dan and Louise have navigated blending their families, allowing the writers to introduce new characters to the Conners’ lives.
In The Conners’ holiday episode, Dan’s mother-in-law will stay with him and Louise for a while. The sitcom’s patriarch is in for a treat, as his new mom is a comedic icon — Jane Curtin.
Here’s everything you need that know about Jane Curtin and her new role on The Conners!
Jane Curtin played a mom on TV several times before she was on ‘The Conners.’
Season 5 of The Conners began in September 2022 and as the year winds down, the show’s winter break is approaching. To celebrate, ABC added a special guest star to the lineup in time for the fall finale.
The finale, “The Dog Days of Christmas,” is the show’s Christmas-themed episode, per TVLine.
In the episode, Jane plays Doris Goldufski, the mother of Louise and Neville (Nat Faxon), who happens to be married to Jackie on the show as well.
The Conners’ team teased Jane’s debut on its Instagram account, and fans were elated to see the comedian on their screens.
“Jane Curtin,” one user commented. "OMGOSH, I cannot wait,” another shared.
The excitement from fans likely came because of Jane’s lengthy time in Hollywood. Many may remember her as one of the OGs of Saturday Night Live, which she joined in 1975.
During her time on the show, Jane had several memorable skits, but her role as Dan Akroyd’s wife in their Coneheads skit reigns supreme.
Her character Prymaat Conehead and the skit were so popular that it was turned into the 1993 movie Coneheads, with Michelle Burke as their daughter.
Doris Goldufski and Dan Conner will finally meet on ‘The Conners.’
The synopsis of the episode states, “The holidays are approaching, and Dan meets his mother-in-law for the first time. Doris will also meet Dan’s kids and grandkids, which will likely involve many hilarious moments in the holiday episode.
Jan’s guest-starring role comes after The Conners featured other fan-favorite characters from Roseanne.
Earlier in the season, Jackie tries to reconnect with her and Roseanne’s estranged mother, Beverly (Estelle Parsons). Bev and Jackie reunited after not speaking for two years when Jackie learned her mother had dementia.
The Conners’ EP Bruce Helford also confirmed there would be a male character later in the season that Roseanne fans will remember well. While speaking to TVLine, Bruce said viewers would love the character and the man who plays him.
“And it’s not just a character,” he teased. “It’s the person who played the character.”
New episodes of The Conners airs Wednesdays at 8 pm EST on ABC.