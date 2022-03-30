Rumors Point to the Future of Jasmina and Michael's 'MAFS' Relationship (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 14 of Married at First Sight.

As with many reality television shows, filming takes place long before the series airs, so while we may not yet know who stays together in Married at First Sight, there is an answer. One of the biggest question marks is the relationship between Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency. Since day one, the two of them have been the most rocky relationship, while also being a fan-favorite couple.