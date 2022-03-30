Rumors Point to the Future of Jasmina and Michael's 'MAFS' Relationship (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 14 of Married at First Sight.
As with many reality television shows, filming takes place long before the series airs, so while we may not yet know who stays together in Married at First Sight, there is an answer. One of the biggest question marks is the relationship between Jasmina Outar and Michael Morency. Since day one, the two of them have been the most rocky relationship, while also being a fan-favorite couple.
At first sight, Jasmina wasn’t sure if she wanted to marry Michael, but upon meeting his family, she figured, “why not?” Both Jasmina and Michael really want to be married, but do they want to be married to each other? They’re clearly trying, but many fans are skeptical that they actually stay together. So, are Jasmina and Michael still together?
Jasmina and Michael make an effort to stay together in the most recent episode of ‘Married at First Sight.’
In Season 14, Episode 11 of Married at First Sight titled “Worst. Dinner Party. Ever!” Jasmina and Michael make their biggest efforts yet to have a happy marriage. Between all the ups and downs, the fights about their different lifestyles and Michael’s surprise female roommates, it’s clear that they both really want this to work. So Michael does what he can to make it work.
To celebrate their one-month anniversary, Michael gives Jasmina a special breakfast complete with flower petals on the ground. They decide to rewrite their vows to better fit who they are, and on a romantic dinner date where they were first married, they recite their new vows to each other. So as far as we know, it seems like Jasmina and Michael are on the road to staying together.
Rumors suggest that Jasmina and Michael are not still together after their ‘Married at First Sight’ experience.
Despite their trials, it seems that Jasmina and Michael’s errors will be much more decisive. While we may see them try to work things out throughout the rest of Married at First Sight’s 14th season, rumors suggest that they decide to split up on Decision Day, which will likely air on April 27. The main evidence for this was shared by MAFS Fan on Instagram. They shared a fan-submitted picture of Katina, Olajuwan, and Jasmina catching a flight back to Boston after taping the reunion.
According to the anonymous submission, Jasmina was not with Michael, nor was she wearing a ring. In addition, one Redditor shared, “I wish I could post the screenshot of Michael's friend confirming that they are not together and Jasmina is a bad person. I saw it on Facebook.” Basically, our best estimate at this point is that Jasmina and Michael are no longer together, but that is still all speculation.
