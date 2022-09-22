Jasmine Guy Has Faced Health Rumors — Here's What She Had to Say

Since her fame, Jasmine has faced her share of speculation about her health.

According to Madame Noire, there were rumors for years that Jasmine was privately dealing with the autoimmune disease lupus, but the actress briefly spoke about it on Facebook in 2014.

She reportedly wrote: "Had a great birthday, I DON’T HAVE LUPUS. NEVER DID. DON'T WORRY! Bad rumor.”